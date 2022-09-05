^

Sports

Stajcic delighted as World Cup-bound Filipinas ink pro deals abroad

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 1:15pm
Stajcic delighted as World Cup-bound Filipinas ink pro deals abroad
Philippine women's national football team coach Alen Stajcic
AFC

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic is elated with the news that more of his players have signed deals with professional clubs abroad in the past weeks.

A little over two months removed from their historic win at the AFF Women's Championship, players with active contracts with clubs have increased, with Jessika Cowart (Serbia), Jaclyn Sawicki (Australia), and Sofia Harrison (Germany) all announcing transfers to various clubs.

Putting premium on getting year-round football action on the pitch, Stajcic believes that the development will help the Philippines in the long run.

"Yes, certainly it's a massive, massive point of contention within our group," Stajcic said during a media availability with Philippine media on Monday morning.

"When we went to the Asian Cup back in January, from memory, I think we only had three players out of the 23 who were in clubs, and 20 were not. So we're up to six or seven now that have clubs, and hopefully by the time we get to the World Cup, there's many more than that," he added.

Stajcic had underscored the importance of being able to continuously play football even when they are not in the national team.

"The more that are training full-time and have club environments to play matches in, the better off they're gonna be as individuals, and the better off our team would be," he said.

The Filipinas are currently in camp in the US, still as part of preparations for the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup next year.

Though the team tries to provide every player on the roster a good training regimen, the Aussie tactician said that nothing beats real football matches in their respective leagues.

"Obviously, especially this year, we've given the players a lot of individual programs when they're not with us, and they've done really well with that. But as you know, training by yourself or training in small groups is not the same as training with a team," said Stajcic.

"They've been really motivated, but I just know how hard that is. So you're right, the more they get into professional clubs, the better off we're gonna be as a national team," he added.

Rounding up the Filipinas with active contracts are Sarina Bolden (Japan), Quinley Quezada (Serbia) and Katrina Guillou (Sweden).

The Filipinas will play New Zealand in an international friendly on Tuesday, September 6 (Wednesday, September 7, Manila time).

ALEN STAJCIC

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Beermen pull away late vs Tropang Giga to reclaim PBA Philippine Cup glory

Beermen pull away late vs Tropang Giga to reclaim PBA Philippine Cup glory

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
An enormous 17-0 run by the Beermen to begin the fourth salvo washed away any chances for the Tropang Giga, who reeled from...
Sports
fbtw
Gane knocks out Tuivasa in UFC Fight Night Paris

Gane knocks out Tuivasa in UFC Fight Night Paris

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
In a stunning comeback, former UFC interim heavyweight champion and No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane overcame a second round knockdown...
Sports
fbtw
PSC turnover today

PSC turnover today

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Outgoing PSC chairman Butch Ramirez is expected to attend the flag ceremony at the Rizal Sports Complex this morning when...
Sports
fbtw
Lacsina leaves NU to turn pro with F2 Logistics

Lacsina leaves NU to turn pro with F2 Logistics

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Lacsina, who was pivotal in NU's sweep en route to the UAAP women's volleyball title in UAAP Season 84 earlier this year,...
Sports
fbtw
Kyrgios sends defending champion Medvedev crashing out of US Open

Kyrgios sends defending champion Medvedev crashing out of US Open

2 hours ago
Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios sent defending champion and World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev crashing out of the US Open in an...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Austria credits veteran Beermen's experience in title-clinching Game 7 win

Austria credits veteran Beermen's experience in title-clinching Game 7 win

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The San Miguel Beermen found themselves back in the summit of the PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday after trouncing the TNT Tropang...
Sports
fbtw
Saso, Arevalo match finishes in LPGA, Epson tours

Saso, Arevalo match finishes in LPGA, Epson tours

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Yuka Saso hit her stride late but her closing 67 should put her game back to where she had wanted it to be when she resumes...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao returns to Rain or Shine

Guiao returns to Rain or Shine

3 hours ago
Yeng Guiao has retaken the coaching reins at Rain or Shine, the team announced Monday.
Sports
fbtw
Azkals Development Team settles for draw vs Cebu in PFL

Azkals Development Team settles for draw vs Cebu in PFL

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Following their scoreless draw against Dynamic Herb Cebu last Saturday, September 3, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium,...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff advances to US Open quarterfinals for first time

Gauff advances to US Open quarterfinals for first time

5 hours ago
Teenager Coco Gauff reached the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) with a 7-5,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with