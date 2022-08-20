AVC Cup for Women to be held annually starting next year, to stake FIVB points

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women will now be held annually, according to AVC Cup for Women Control Committee President and Technical Director Dr. Han Joo Eom.

In the pre-tournament press conference held at Discovery Suites on Saturday, Eom revealed that beginning next year, the erstwhile bi-annual tiff will now be done every year.

"In Asia, we have two senior championships. One is the Asian Senior Championships which are organized every two years, and the AVC Cup which is also organized every two years, alternately," said Eom.

"But from next year, we will organize this championship every year," he added, with the 2022 edition hosted by the Philippines beginning Sunday, August 21.

Not only that, Eom also said that precious FIVB points will also be up for grabs in the competition, which teams will need to qualify for the prestigious FIVB Volleyball Nations League Challenger Cup.

"This championship will be a qualification championship from the FIVB VNL Challenge Cup and you will have, whoever conquers the championship, the AVC Cup championship, will have FIVB points," said Eom.

"This championship gets even more important from now on into the future," he added.

This year's AVC Cup for Women will feature nine teams with the Philippines, South Korea, China, Iran, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Australia.

In the country's only previous appearance in the AVC Cup for Women back in 2018, the Philippines finished 9th.