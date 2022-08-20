^

Sports

AVC Cup for Women to be held annually starting next year, to stake FIVB points

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 20, 2022 | 3:59pm
AVC Cup for Women to be held annually starting next year, to stake FIVB points
Volleyball stock photo
via Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women will now be held annually, according to AVC Cup for Women Control Committee President and Technical Director Dr. Han Joo Eom.

In the pre-tournament press conference held at Discovery Suites on Saturday, Eom revealed that beginning next year, the erstwhile bi-annual tiff will now be done every year.

"In Asia, we have two senior championships. One is the Asian Senior Championships which are organized every two years, and the AVC Cup which is also organized every two years, alternately," said Eom.

"But from next year, we will organize this championship every year," he added, with the 2022 edition hosted by the Philippines beginning Sunday, August 21.

Not only that, Eom also said that precious FIVB points will also be up for grabs in the competition, which teams will need to qualify for the prestigious FIVB Volleyball Nations League Challenger Cup.

"This championship will be a qualification championship from the FIVB VNL Challenge Cup and you will have, whoever conquers the championship, the AVC Cup championship, will have FIVB points," said Eom.

"This championship gets even more important from now on into the future," he added.

This year's AVC Cup for Women will feature nine teams with the Philippines, South Korea, China, Iran, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Australia.

In the country's only previous appearance in the AVC Cup for Women back in 2018, the Philippines finished 9th.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I'll be back soon': Jalen Green raves about Manila visit

'I'll be back soon': Jalen Green raves about Manila visit

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
On Instagram, the Fil-Am NBA player shared his thoughts on the trip along with some highlights of his five-day journey.
Sports
fbtw
Why Nenad Vucinic resigned from his post with Gilas Pilipinas

Why Nenad Vucinic resigned from his post with Gilas Pilipinas

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Only joining the team earlier this year, Vucinic's experience with Gilas was short and sweet. In the recent episode of One...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas vet Tenorio looks forward to see younger Ginebra teammates in national team

Gilas vet Tenorio looks forward to see younger Ginebra teammates in national team

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, and Arvin Tolentino are included in the 24-man pool headlined by Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson...
Sports
fbtw
Kobe Bryant's widow says she fears fatal crash photos will spread

Kobe Bryant's widow says she fears fatal crash photos will spread

8 hours ago
Kobe Bryant's widow told a court Friday she was devastated when she learned first responders had snapped graphic photographs...
Sports
fbtw
After Valdez, Sato also to sit out AVC Cup for Women

After Valdez, Sato also to sit out AVC Cup for Women

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Meanwhile, head coach Sherwin Meneses and acting captain Jia Morado-de Guzman are doubtful to be at the opening game for Creamline...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
As Valdez sits out, Creamline Cool Smashers has chance to 'step up' in AVC Cup for Women

As Valdez sits out, Creamline Cool Smashers has chance to 'step up' in AVC Cup for Women

By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
With their captain Alyssa Valdez out of commission for the tournament due to a bout with dengue fever, the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Superal bests major champs to emerge queen of Asia Pacific Cup

Superal bests major champs to emerge queen of Asia Pacific Cup

By Jan Veran | 25 minutes ago
She actually delivered the big Saturday punch early – a three-birdie blitz from No. 2 that knocked her three rivals...
Sports
fbtw
Que struggles, fades with 70 in Korea tiff

Que struggles, fades with 70 in Korea tiff

By Jan Veran | 45 minutes ago
Que hit just two birdies against a bogey at the front and blew his third birdie on No. 13 with another miscue on the 16th...
Sports
fbtw
Marinero, La Salle dispute PBA D League crown

Marinero, La Salle dispute PBA D League crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
The winner gets to move a step away from the crown of the D-League’s first title amid the pandemic, making it a must...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas U18 begins Asian Championship stint against Syria

Gilas U18 begins Asian Championship stint against Syria

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas U18 begins a new era with a clash against Syria in the opener of the FIBA U18 Asian Championship Sunday at...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with