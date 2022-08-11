P12M in cash incentives in store for ASEAN Para Games medalists

MANILA, Philippines – For showing grit despite adversity, the Philippine Para team headed by chess FIDE Master Sander Severino who medaled in the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Solo, Indonesia will be rewarded with incentives amounting to around P12 million.

“Our para-athletes showcased grit and hunger for success in the ASEAN Para Games. The support of the Filipino people, provided through the Philippine Sports Commission, are truly reciprocated,” said PSC officer-in-charge and executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr.

Severino will reap the most rewards — P500,000 — for snaring four gold and two silver medals.

A total of 80 Filipino medalists from chess, track and field, swimming, archery, badminton, basketball, judo, powerlifting and table tennis combined for a 28-gold, 30-silver and 46-bronze harvest, which was god for fifth place.

It was the best finish by the country in terms of number of golds, eclipsing the previous best of 24-24-26 in the 2009 edition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Interestingly, all mints came from only three disciplines—swimming (12), chess (10) and athletics (six).

Under Republic Act No. 10699 or the Expanded National Athletes and Coaches Incentives and Benefits Act, a gold, silver, and bronze in the ASEAN Para Games are worth P150,000, P75,000, and P30,000, respectively.

Tankers Angel Otom and Ariel Joseph Alegarbes will get P450,000 each for their triple-gold efforts while another swimmer, Paralympian Ernie Gawilan, gets P382,500 for his 2 golds, a silver and a bronze.

The PSC is already arranging the courtesy call with President Marcos.