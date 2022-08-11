^

Sports

P12M in cash incentives in store for ASEAN Para Games medalists 

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 11, 2022 | 12:40pm
P12M in cash incentives in store for ASEAN Para Games medalistsÂ 

MANILA, Philippines – For showing grit despite adversity, the Philippine Para team headed by chess FIDE Master Sander Severino who medaled in the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Solo, Indonesia will be rewarded with incentives amounting to around P12 million.

“Our para-athletes showcased grit and hunger for success in the ASEAN Para Games. The support of the Filipino people, provided through the Philippine Sports Commission, are truly reciprocated,” said PSC officer-in-charge and executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr.

Severino will reap the most rewards — P500,000 — for snaring four gold and two silver medals.

A total of 80 Filipino medalists from chess, track and field, swimming, archery, badminton, basketball, judo, powerlifting and table tennis combined for a 28-gold, 30-silver and 46-bronze harvest, which was god for fifth place.

It was the best finish by the country in terms of number of golds, eclipsing the previous best of 24-24-26 in the 2009 edition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Interestingly, all mints came from only three disciplines—swimming (12), chess (10) and athletics (six).

Under Republic Act No. 10699 or the Expanded National Athletes and Coaches Incentives and Benefits Act, a gold, silver, and bronze in the ASEAN Para Games are  worth P150,000, P75,000, and P30,000, respectively.

Tankers Angel Otom and Ariel Joseph Alegarbes will get P450,000 each for their triple-gold efforts while another swimmer, Paralympian Ernie Gawilan, gets P382,500 for his 2 golds, a silver and a bronze.

The PSC is already arranging the courtesy call with President Marcos.

PARA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
It's official: Aldin Ayo is new Converge head coach

It's official: Aldin Ayo is new Converge head coach

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The team released a statement on Wednesday evening, a day after Ayo had said that there was "no formal commitment" yet for...
Sports
fbtw
Paragua, other Filipino Grandmasters eye SEA Games chess gold

Paragua, other Filipino Grandmasters eye SEA Games chess gold

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
After spearheading the country’s solid effort in the 44th World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, Grandmaster Mark Paragua...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles deny NCCU, forge finals clash vs home team in Japan tourney

Blue Eagles deny NCCU, forge finals clash vs home team in Japan tourney

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Led by Kai Ballungay, who torched NCCU with 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting, the Eagles set themselves up for a championship...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles in WUBS

Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles in WUBS

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The new-look Ateneo Blue Eagles have so far gone through two different spectrums of the game in the ongoing World University...
Sports
fbtw
Kouame naturalization won't go to waste even with Clarkson, says SBP

Kouame naturalization won't go to waste even with Clarkson, says SBP

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
er SBP spokesperson Sonny Barrios, Clarkson will not be around all the time for Gilas in every competition. Owing to his schedule...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Filipinas' Cowart signs deal with Serbian powerhouse club

Filipinas' Cowart signs deal with Serbian powerhouse club

By Luisa Morales | 25 minutes ago
Cowart, who was instrumental in the Filipinas' title run in the AFF Women's Championship last month, was welcomed by the team...
Sports
fbtw
Rockets' Green raves about Filipino support in Manila trip

Rockets' Green raves about Filipino support in Manila trip

By Luisa Morales | 45 minutes ago
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is grateful for the chance to revisit his Filipino roots as the Filipino-American makes...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca Bustamante gushes over encounter with F1's Lewis Hamilton

Bianca Bustamante gushes over encounter with F1's Lewis Hamilton

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
As the all-female single-seater racing championship was set to be a support race for F1 in Hungary, the seven-time world champion...
Sports
fbtw
MPL Philippines welcomes back live audience for Season 10

MPL Philippines welcomes back live audience for Season 10

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) is welcoming back fans for its 10th season after two years...
Sports
fbtw
Serena Williams beaten by Bencic at WTA Toronto Masters

Serena Williams beaten by Bencic at WTA Toronto Masters

4 hours ago
Serena Williams, who indicated this week she is in the home stretch of her storied tennis career, fell 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user