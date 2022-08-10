^

Sports

MPBL: San Juan nips Caloocan as Marikina, Manila triumph over foes

Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
August 10, 2022 | 1:03pm
MPBL: San Juan nips Caloocan as Marikina, Manila triumph over foes

MANILA, Philippines – New-look San Juan Go for Gold bested Caloocan Victory Liner, 73-68, while Marikina thwarted reinforced Bacoor, 89-82, on Tuesday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme at the Strike Coliseum in Bacoor.

Judel Fuentes bailed San Juan out again, but new acquisitions Dexter Maiquez and Egie Mojica also showed they can contribute as the Knights posted their seventh win against five losses and boosted their bid for a quarterfinal berth in the 22-team tournament.

Caloocan threatened at 63-66, but Fuentes, living up to his tag as go-to-guy, knocked in a triple and canned four straight free throws to seal the outcome, 73-63, with only 19 seconds to go.

Fuentes finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, Maiquez wound up with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Mojica 8 points plus 11 rebounds for San Juan, which sparingly used another new hire, Christian Fajarito.

The Knights earlier released Jam Jamito, Macky Acosta, Mark Sarangay, Alvin Abundo, Mark Olayon and Clint Dominguez.

The Marikina Shoemasters, on the other hand, banked on the 31-point explosion of Top Gun Yves Sazon and the 10-point output of Antonio Lorenzo Joson in the fourth quarter to frustrate the Bacoor Strikers and revive their playoff aspiration with a 3-8 card.

Sazon also snagged nine rebounds and issued four assists while Joson ended up with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists, nearly matching the 17-point, seven-assist, six-rebound and three-steal effort of new acquisition Dexter Mescallado. Nhomer Gonzales also contributed with 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Strikers suffered their sixth loss in nine games as new hires Dave Moralde, Jan Jamon and Ian Melencio are still adjusting to Bacoor's style of play.

Jamon finished with nine points and Moralde eight, while Melencio failed to score.

Bacoor, which dropped to 3-6, got 18 points and 13 rebounds from Mark Montuano, 12 points and 13 rebounds from Edzel Mag-isa and 13 points and five rebounds from Salvador Galit.

Manila banked on the 29-point explosion of Dan Sara, the 19-point contribution of Marvin Lee and the 15-point, 25-rebound output of Ronnie Matias to dump Laguna Krah Asia, 85-74, in the opener.

The Manila Stars rose to 6-6 while the Laguna Heroes dropped to 1-9.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai commits to all-out play

Kai commits to all-out play

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
It’s confirmed. Kai Sotto will suit up for Gilas in the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window against Lebanon...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna, Mordido win as Philippines on verge of best ever Chess Olympiad campaign

Frayna, Mordido win as Philippines on verge of best ever Chess Olympiad campaign

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Janelle Mae Frayna and Kylen Joy Mordido continued their stellar play as they powered the Philippines to a 3-1 bashing of...
Sports
fbtw
After Durant ultimatum, NBA Nets owner backs Nash, Marks

After Durant ultimatum, NBA Nets owner backs Nash, Marks

1 day ago
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai backed head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks after reports of a them-or-me ultimatum...
Sports
fbtw
Houston Rockets' Jalen Green returns to Manila with adidas

Houston Rockets' Jalen Green returns to Manila with adidas

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
A global ambassador for the brand, Green arrived early Wednesday morning to reconnect with his Filipino roots and "experience...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles annihilate Indonesian squad in World University Basketball Series opener

Blue Eagles annihilate Indonesian squad in World University Basketball Series opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
The Philippines’ Ateneo tore Indonesia’s Universitas Pelita Harapan into pieces with a resounding 125-39 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Paragua, other Filipino Grandmasters eye SEA Games chess gold

Paragua, other Filipino Grandmasters eye SEA Games chess gold

By Joey Villar | 33 minutes ago
After spearheading the country’s solid effort in the 44th World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, Grandmaster Mark Paragua...
Sports
fbtw
Im, Matsuyama, Kim lead Asia's charge as FedExCup Playoffs begin

Im, Matsuyama, Kim lead Asia's charge as FedExCup Playoffs begin

40 minutes ago
The FedExCup Playoffs begin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis with Asia’s magnificent seven, led by Sungjae...
Sports
fbtw
PPS title chase resumes in Mandaue

PPS title chase resumes in Mandaue

1 hour ago
Clashes in the boys’ 12-and-under division and girls’ 14-U play ushered in the PPS-PEPP Mandaue City national...
Sports
fbtw
Dominick Cruz, Chito Vera ready to wage war in UFC

Dominick Cruz, Chito Vera ready to wage war in UFC

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
When Dominick Cruz and Marlon “Chito” Vera meet inside the Octagon for UFC Fight Night on Sunday, August 14, at...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: San Juan nips Caloocan as Marikina, Manila triumph over foes

MPBL: San Juan nips Caloocan as Marikina, Manila triumph over foes

By Roy Luarca | 1 hour ago
New-look San Juan Go for Gold bested Caloocan Victory Liner, 73-68, while Marikina thwarted reinforced Bacoor, 89-82.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user