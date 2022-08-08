^

Sports

Kaya-Iloilo stuns Azkals Development Team in PFL opener

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 8, 2022 | 10:36am
Kaya-Iloilo stuns Azkals Development Team in PFL opener

MANILA, Philippines – Eric Giganto broke the hearts of the Azkals Development Team when he scored a header that just blew past the flailing hands of the latter’s Julian Schwarzer with a minute left in regular time, lifting Kaya-Iloilo to a 1-nil win in the opening match of the Philippines Football League’s new season at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Giganto, a late substitute for Kaya-Iloilo, actually had two earlier chances to score late in game but he flubbed each shot, including one that went straight to Schwarzer when he was better served slipping under toward the first post.

The goal sucked out the air from the ADT, which performed gallantly all match long. The youngsters allowed only three shots at goal in the first half of play. Kaya-Iloilo adjusted upon the resumption of play and began to test Schwarzer in earnest. 

However, late in the game, the ADT through Dennis Cheung, Syrun Saut and John Lloyd Jalique began to make runs and attacks deep inside Kaya territory. 

Cheung had superb chances late in the game right before Giganto’s game-winner. The best one was when he split the defense and was able to fire away, but his shot went wide right. 

The ADT gave Kaya-Iloilo a tough fight. Save for the middle of the second half and towards the end of the match, the ADT played superb defense.

Although Kaya-Iloilo got off nine shots, only three were on target. The ADT squeezed in two good shots but they didn’t trouble Kaya-Iloilo keeper Kenry Balobo. 

Kaya-Iloilo also had two corner kicks with the last one being converted by Giganto.

“Given that the ADT was only able to train for less than two weeks and going up against a Kaya team that has competed in the AFC Champions League and has been training for months (we did just alright)” said ADT head coach Jovanie Villagracia. “Then we were missing our striker Andres Aldeguer and he is our only legitimate striker). 
Said winger Yrick Gallantes: “I think as a team we did very well considering we have only been together for a little while. We held one of the top teams in the Philippines till the last few minutes of the game and we are proud of that. We were unlucky not to get the draw, but we did very well to manage the game. It's one of those games where a top team like that needs to focus and concentrate till the last whistle or they will take advantage with any chance they get. We have a lot to improve but nothing we can’t handle, it’ll take time but we trust the process and our coaches.”

Aldeguer is in the United States to try out for several US Division 1 colleges that invited him. He is expected to suit up for the ADT’s next match.

AZKALS

FOOTBALL

PFL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Moonton, Blacklist International debuts new Estes skin

Moonton, Blacklist International debuts new Estes skin

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Moonton Games and Blacklist International have officially revealed the M3 World Championship Estes skin, the Blacklist International...
Sports
fbtw
PNVF flip-flops, to send top local team in PVL Invitational instead to AVC Cup for Women

PNVF flip-flops, to send top local team in PVL Invitational instead to AVC Cup for Women

19 hours ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) decided on Sunday morning to field the PVL Invitational champion, instead...
Sports
fbtw
SBP lines up naturalized candidates

SBP lines up naturalized candidates

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
A pool of naturalized candidates is being assembled by SBP for international competitions where Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson...
Sports
fbtw

Ramos ready for FIBA window

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
After sitting out the last SEA Games and FIBA Asia Cup, Dwight Ramos said yesterday he’s ready to suit up for Gilas in the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window this month and excited to join forces...
Sports
fbtw
Benedicto darts way to IRONMAN 70.3 crown

Benedicto darts way to IRONMAN 70.3 crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Seasoned Filipino triathlete August Benedicto shone bright in this gloomy Sunday morning.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Heno outclasses Pael to win BWO bantamweight title

Heno outclasses Pael to win BWO bantamweight title

7 minutes ago
Edward “Heneral” Heno impressively returned from a three-year hiatus after defeating compatriot Renoel Pael via...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi, 2 other Pinays kick off US Women's Amateur golf drive

Malixi, 2 other Pinays kick off US Women's Amateur golf drive

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Despite coming up short in the Girls Junior PGA Championship, Rianne Malixi is keeping a light and positive attitude as she...
Sports
fbtw
Romero bats for creation of Department of Sports

Romero bats for creation of Department of Sports

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
A senior administration lawmaker has filed a bill in the House of Representatives for the creation of a Department of Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena soars high again

Obiena soars high again

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
World No. 3 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena fell short in a bid to breach the six-meter plateau but still came through with podium...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay chessers back in hunt, stun Slovenians

Pinay chessers back in hunt, stun Slovenians

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Janelle Mae Frayna pounced on the time-troubled Laura Unuk’s endgame blunder as she led the Philippines to a shock 2.5-1.5...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with