2022 FIFA World Cup finds official Philippine broadcaster

MANILA, Philippines – With Philippine football back in the limelight courtesy of the exploits of the women’s national team, local fans will have something to follow and dream about for the men’s team when the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, one of the world’s greatest sporting events, is coming to the Philippines via WC TV.

TAP Digital Media Ventures, the country’s leading sports and entertainment media company, announced Monday that they have been appointed by FIFA as the country’s official broadcaster of the world’s most popular football event. TAP will be airing via their pay-per-view channel, WC TV.

WC TV will show live the entire depth and breadth of the 22nd edition of the premier football event through the FIFA WC 2022 All Access Pass. Fans will get to watch all the live matches and more for only Php1,999.00.

“That’s all 64 matches involving 32 nations from the group stages to the knockout stages. The Round of 16, the quarterfinals, semifinals and the finals will be broadcasted live on World Cup TV, including all player and coach pre and post-game interviews, match highlights, off-pitch special features as well as replays. We are very excited to be able to air one of the world’s most popular events involving the global game,” said TAP DMV’s Chief Technology Officer Gonzalo “Bogie” de Guia.

Fans will also have the option of choosing which overlapping matches they wish to view live.

With Qatar five hours behind the Philippines, Filipino football fans will be able to watch all the games on prime-time television and OTT (Over the Top) streaming service.

Kick-off for the group stages matches is at 1PM Qatar time meaning that will be 6 p.m. Manila time.

The last FIFA World Cup that was held in 2018 in Russia, over 3.5 billion people — more than half the global population — tuned into the games that saw France ultimately crowned champions; their second. The average live audience was 191 million viewers, a 2.1 increase from the 2014 Brazil games.

Now, with the games shifting over to the football-mad Middle East and the matches in all likelihood the last for global superstars Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, more fans are expecting to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar live and on television or live streaming.

Stay tuned to the Facebook page of TapGo for more information on World Cup TV.