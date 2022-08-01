^

Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup finds official Philippine broadcaster

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 1, 2022 | 1:24pm
2022 FIFA World Cup finds official Philippine broadcaster

MANILA, Philippines – With Philippine football back in the limelight courtesy of the exploits of the women’s national team, local fans will have something to follow and dream about for the men’s team when the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, one of the world’s greatest sporting events, is coming to the Philippines via WC TV.

TAP Digital Media Ventures, the country’s leading sports and entertainment media company, announced Monday that they have been appointed by FIFA as the country’s official broadcaster of the world’s most popular football event. TAP will be airing via their pay-per-view channel, WC TV.

WC TV will show live the entire depth and breadth of the 22nd edition of the premier football event through the FIFA WC 2022 All Access Pass. Fans will get to watch all the live matches and more for only Php1,999.00.

“That’s all 64 matches involving 32 nations from the group stages to the knockout stages. The Round of 16, the quarterfinals, semifinals and the finals will be broadcasted live on World Cup TV, including all player and coach pre and post-game interviews, match highlights, off-pitch special features as well as replays. We are very excited to be able to air one of the world’s most popular events involving the global game,” said TAP DMV’s Chief Technology Officer Gonzalo “Bogie” de Guia.

Fans will also have the option of choosing which overlapping matches they wish to view live.

With Qatar five hours behind the Philippines, Filipino football fans will be able to watch all the games on prime-time television and OTT (Over the Top) streaming service.

Kick-off for the group stages matches is at 1PM Qatar time meaning that will be 6 p.m. Manila time. 

The last FIFA World Cup that was held in 2018 in Russia, over 3.5 billion people — more than half the global population — tuned into the games that saw France ultimately crowned champions; their second. The average live audience was 191 million viewers, a 2.1 increase from the 2014 Brazil games.

Now, with the games shifting over to the football-mad Middle East and the matches in all likelihood the last for global superstars Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, more fans are expecting to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar live and on television or live streaming.

Stay tuned to the Facebook page of TapGo for more information on World Cup TV.

FIFA

FIFA WORLD CUP

FOOTBALL

WORLD CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cignal coach praises Marist Layug for heading to PVL game after UP grad

Cignal coach praises Marist Layug for heading to PVL game after UP grad

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Layug caught up to her team in San Juan right after her name was called in UP's graduation rites as she made it an 8-player...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics great Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion, dies at 88

Celtics great Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion, dies at 88

5 hours ago
NBA great Bill Russell, the cornerstone of a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles and a powerful voice for social justice,...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU commit Policarpio wins MVP as SLAM Rising Stars Classic returns

DLSU commit Policarpio wins MVP as SLAM Rising Stars Classic returns

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sporting a new format from its all-star game in previous years, the 2022 SLAM Rising Stars Classic pitted 32 of the best high...
Sports
fbtw
Dwight Ramos good to go for Gilas in August window

Dwight Ramos good to go for Gilas in August window

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Dwight Ramos said that he will be healthy and available for the national team come the fourth window...
Sports
fbtw
Magnolia outlasts NLEX in OT, forges semis duel with TNT

Magnolia outlasts NLEX in OT, forges semis duel with TNT

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
After Don Trollano made back-to-back 3-pointers to get NLEX within two points, 106-108, with 1:03 ticks left, Calvin Abueva...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gamer's confession: I blame lags, frame drops for my lost games
Sponsored

Gamer's confession: I blame lags, frame drops for my lost games

By Jap Tobias | 3 hours ago
No matter how minor you think they are, delays can cause late reactions and unpredictability in movements.
Sports
fbtw
New country manager for Riot Games Philippines vows to 'hyper-serve' local gaming community

New country manager for Riot Games Philippines vows to 'hyper-serve' local gaming community

By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
Having dubbed himself as ‘game agnostic’, playing all sorts of games from PC to mobile and even tabletop, Guzman...
Sports
fbtw
LPU, San Sebastian dispute MLBB collegiate league finals spot

LPU, San Sebastian dispute MLBB collegiate league finals spot

4 days ago
Picking up where they left off after topping the elims, the Pirates and the Golden Stags took care of their counterparts in...
Sports
fbtw
Riot Games unveils 1st Star Guardian Art School in Philippines

Riot Games unveils 1st Star Guardian Art School in Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 4 days ago
Riot Games is bringing the alternate universe of League of Legends into reality with the opening of the Star Guardian Art...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle on a roll as collegiate esports takes center stage in CONQuest 2022

La Salle on a roll as collegiate esports takes center stage in CONQuest 2022

By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
AcadArena's Alliance Games took the spotlight in CONQuest 2022 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City over the weekend...
Sports
fbtw
Globe launches first-ever Pok&eacute;mon Unite Tournament &ndash; P1 million prize pool up for grabs!
Sponsored

Globe launches first-ever Pokémon Unite Tournament – P1 million prize pool up for grabs!

6 days ago
Those interested must create a team with at least 5 members to join. Registration is until July 25. Qualifiers are set on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with