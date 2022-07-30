'It's all God': NLEX's Kevin Alas deflects credit for posting career game after COVID-19 battle

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX Road Warriors Kevin Alas uncorked a career-best game as his team staved off elimination against the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots on Friday, 90-77, at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Despite coming off of the bench, and fresh from a bout with COVID-19, Alas came out with a bang with a career-high 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting to tow the Road Warriors to victory and extend the series.

Playing heavy minutes in his first game back, Alas admitted that he did not expect such a quality performance from himself and deflected credit to his faith.

"Praise God, talagang I didn't expect anything coming into today's game," Alas said after the game on Friday.

"I missed practice, isang buong linggo last week. Because, yun na nga, yung COVID andyan pa rin eh... Talagang first practice ko earlier this week, talagang akala ko sasabog na yung lungs ko sa pagod eh. Talagang, it's all God kanina," he continued.

Alas, who also tallied nine rebounds, four assists, and a steal, revealed that the malady had left him exhausted after the game.

But Alas said that he was able to weather the storm with the help of his teammates, as well, who were clinical defensively against the higher-seeded Hotshots.

"Talagang, pagod na pagod ako. Pero yun na nga, defensively talagang everyone did their part," said Alas.

Alas and the Road Warriors hope to complete the fight back against Magnolia when they face off in the rubber match on Sunday, July 31, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The winner of the series earns the right to face defending champions TNT Tropang Giga in the next round.