New San Beda coach Yuri Escueta up for challenge

Former Ateneo guard Yuri Escueta is now coach of the San Beda Red Lions.

MANILA, Philippines – No matter what the challenge of rebuilding the San Beda Red Lions, new head coach Yuri Escueta is up for it.

“Being able to serve San Beda and give back means a lot to me,” Escueta told Philstar.com. Escueta played for the San Beda Red Cubs from 2000-2003 where he was a part of the champion team in his final year with Jayvee Casio, Mike Baldos and Arvin Braganza among others.

Related Stories Yuri Escueta takes San Beda coaching reins

Casio went on to play for La Salle, Braganza with UP while Baldos and Escueta played for Ateneo where they too won a championship in 2008.

“We have a good mix of veterans and young players who have potential,” observed the new head coach, who takes over from Boyet Fernandez, now the team’s active consultant. “The immediate task is to teach new systems and principles as well as work on player development.”

Escueta cut his eyeteeth coaching in Ateneo Team B where he won two Fr. Martin’s Cup titles among others with CJ Perez, Jerie Pingoy, Ace Basas and others. He was also a part of the Ateneo coaching staff under Tab Baldwin.

“We haven’t figured out the lineup. For now, we have a pool of 20 players that is a mix from Teams A and B. Hopefully, the Filoil games will help in deciding who we should include in our NCAA Season 98 line-up.”

Escueta will be joined by former San Beda players Jenkins Mesina, Alex Angeles, Francis Cruz, and his former Ateneo Team B player, Alex Santos.