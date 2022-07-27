Yuri Escueta takes San Beda coaching reins

Former Ateneo guard Yuri Escueta is now coach of the San Beda Red Lions.

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda has tapped new blood after it appointed Yuri Escueta as its men’s basketball team coach come the 98th NCAA season slated to unfold on September 10.

“It’s now official. Yuri Escueta is the new head coach of the San Beda Lions,” said Lions team manager Jude Roque.

Escueta will be joined by former San Beda standouts Jenkins Mesina, Alex Angeles and Francis Cruz in the coaching staff, along with ex-Ateneo player Andre Santos in the coaching staff with former head coach Boyet Fernandez returning as a consultant.

Escueta played for the Red Cubs under the late great coach Ato Badolato before moving to Ateneo to play college ball.

This will be Escueta’s first head-coaching job after serving as assistants for Ateneo and Gilas Pilipinas for a time before ending up at TNT in the PBA where he is currently a deputy to Chot Reyes.

He will take over the team currently seeing action in an ongoing pre-season collegiate tournament.

The Lions made a coaching change after finishing just third place in Season 97 that ended 14 straight finals appearance that translated to 11 championships during that impressive span.