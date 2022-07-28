^

Rhenz Abando leaves Letran, goes pro in KBL

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 3:32pm
Rhenz Abando leaves Letran, goes pro in KBL
Rhenz Abando with Gilas Pilipinas in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning NCAA Rookie MVP Rhenz Abando is leaving the Letran Knights to pursue a pro career in South Korea.

Korean Basketball League team Anyang KGC, who were runners-up in the league's recent season, announced Abando's signing on social media on Thursday.

Abando, who first came into the limelight during his stint with the UST Growling Tigers, helped Letran win their second consecutive NCAA title in Season 97.

Abando was named both rookie of the year, and MVP in the NCAA in his sole season with Letran.

The 24-year-old had one year left of eligibility for Letran.

Abando recently made his national team debut and was part of Gilas Pilipinas in the recently concluded FIBA Asia Cup.

Abando joins the likes of Gilas stars RJ Abarrientos, SJ Belangel and Will Navarro in the KBL.

