Eggesvik cites coaching staff for impressive debut with title-winning Filipinas

Sara Eggesvik with the Philippine women's national football team at the AFF Women's Championship held in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Norwegian booter Sara Eggesvik has only been with the Philippine women's national football team for a couple of months now.

But now with a more than satisfactory performance in the AFF Women's Championship, where Eggesvik ended up helping the Nationals clinch their first ever championship at any level, her newness to the program would come as a surprise to some.

Having scored a goal and assisted on more than two in the seven games the team played, Eggesvik deflected credit to the team's coaching staff and her teammates.

"I'm glad that I've gotten that much play time. I didn't expect that at all," she said during the team's media day at Crimson Hotel in Alabang on Monday.

"It's been, we have good coaches and I feel they really push you and good teammates and that makes all the difference," she added.

Eggesvik became a key cog in Coach Alen Stajcic's rotation, either getting the nod for the Starting XI or getting inserted later on in the game for quality minutes.

The Filipino-Norwegian athlete, who traces her roots to Davao, said that everyone in the program made it fairly easy for her to transition and absorb herself into the team.

"It's really easy, as a new one, it's so easy to come in, very friendly people and yeah. I have to say a big thanks to them," she said.

Eggesvik is currently pursuing medical studies but says she remains open to continuously playing football for both club and country in the near future.

She also said she is eyeing a spot on Stajcic's lineup for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup next year.