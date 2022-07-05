'Pack this stadium': Filipinas coach urges fans to flock to venue after historic win over Australia

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic issued a call to the Filipino football community right after the Filipinas' historic win over Australia in the AFF Women's Championship in Rizal Memorial Stadium on Monday.

Knowing how hard his team is working and how significant the progress has been the past couple of months, Stajcic wants every Filipino to be a witness to history the team is making.

Related Stories Filipinas pull off historic victory over Australia to open AFF Women's Championship

"I think this team really deserves a sell-out," Stajcic said, prefaced by his gratitude to the 1,405 fans that came out to RMS to catch their rainy opener.

"We've got four games left in the group and the semis and finals to come, you know, if we make it that far. So, this team really deserves a sell out. We need to do everything we can to pack this stadium and give these players the love they deserve," he added.

Though the Philippines has been known to be a basketball-crazy country, football already has a following here — albeit a little more niche than the likes of hoops and volleyball.

Stajcic hopes to see the community grow even larger as his wards are also due for a historic appearance in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup next year.

Having the chance to show their wares in front of the home crowd, especially with their trend of historic performances in almost every tournament, the Filipinas hope their country men are able to see it live and in person.

Filipinas forward Sarina Bolden, who converted on the header in the 60th minute against the Matildas to give the Philippines the 1-0 victory, mirrored Stajcic's sentiments.

Though vehemently grateful to the support they received on Monday, Bolden was keen on seeing more Filipinos in the stands.

"There's always a lot of energy, a lot of support, a lot of yelling, a lot of screaming. I personally felt that kind of energy out there," said Bolden.

"Just to piggyback off what coach said, we worked so hard and I love to personally see even more Filipinos, Filipinas, come out to our games. But I love the support that we had today, and we just want to continue it," she added.

Fans can catch the Filipinas' next fixture on Wednesday, still at the same venue, when they face Singapore at 7 p.m. with hopes of notching their second win.