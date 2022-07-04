^

Sports

Filipinas pull off historic victory over Australia to open AFF Women's Championship

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 4, 2022 | 9:09pm
Sarina Bolden (8) scored a historic goal for the Filipinas to push them to a 1-0 victory over Australia in the AFF Women's Championship in Rizal Memorial Stadium on Monday
PFF

MANILA, Philippines — Sarina Bolden converted on a header to tow the Philippine women's national football team to victory over Australia, 1-0, to begin their AFF Women's Championship campaign at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Monday.

Against a Matildas side that bannered youth players from the Under-23 team, the Filipinas managed to get all three points with a hard-fought win in Group A.

In front of more than a 1,000 Filipino fans in the venue, the Filipinas took their first ever win against Australia in program history.

Bolden scored off an Eva Madarang throw in as she headed in the ball at the hour mark of the match.

With the 1-0 lead, the Filipinas needed to do their job on defense with goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel at the helm.

McDaniel had a timely stop against Matildas' Sheridan Gallagher minutes after Bolden's goal to keep the score as it was.

Bolden actually had another chance at goal at the 77th minute but it was just wide.

Another stop was also made by the Philippines in injury time as they needed to fend off a free kick just outside of the box.

The Filipinas return to action against Singapore on Wednesday still here at Rizal Memorial while the U23 Australians face the  Thais in Cavite.

