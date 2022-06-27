SMB's Fajardo high on Justin Arana's future in PBA

MANILA, Philippines – Count June Mar Fajardo as one of the believers in rookie Justin Arana’s potential as the next big thing in the PBA.

Fajardo said Arana, the 6-foot-6 freshman from new league franchise Converge, has what it takes to reach that stature so long as he continues to learn the ropes under the watch of FiberXers assistant Danny Ildefonso.

“Magaling ‘yung bata. Suwerte siya at nandoon si Kuya Danny. Maga-guide sya ni Kuya Danny doon,” said Fajardo after finally testing the mettle Arana in San Miguel’s 111-92 win against Converge.

Fajardo stamped his class with 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Arana, the fourth overall pick, had four points, six boards and two blocks in limited play following an ankle injury.

Like Arana now, Fajardo was once a protégé of Ildefonso when they’re still teammates in San Miguel.

Then already on the twilight of his legendary career, the two-time MVP Ildefonso took the 2012 No. 1 overall pick in Fajardo under his wings that paved the way for the unleashing of his full potential.

Now already known as “The Kraken”, Fajardo went on to win six straight MVP awards with eight Best Player of the Conference plums to etch history as already the league’s most accomplished big man.

Though still early, Fajardo said the NCAA Defensive Player of the Year from Arellano could be on the right track to reaching that greatness as well with Ildefonso once again as his guru.

“Sobrang bright ng future niya. As long as magiging coachable siya at makikinig siya kay kuya Danny. Hindi siya pababayaan ni kuya Danny,” Fajardo beamed, hoping for the fast recovery of Arana.

“Thankful ako kay kuya Danny kasi ang laki ng naitulong niya sa improvements ko. ‘Yung mga tinuturo niya before, dinadala ko ngayon.”