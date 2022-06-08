^

Stephen Loman eyes ex-ONE champ Bibiano Fernandes for next fight

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 8, 2022 | 3:26pm
Stephen Loman eyes ex-ONE champ Bibiano Fernandes for next fight
Stephen Loman (L) and Bibiano Fernandes
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Stephen Loman is looking to catch big fish as he continues his rise in ONE Championship's bantamweight division.

Loman, who was champion of the division in rival promotion Brave CF before jumping ship to ONE, wants former titlist Bibiano Fernandes in just his third bout in the Singapore promotion.

After two impressive wins to begin his career in ONE, including against erstwhile contender Yusup Saadulaev in his debut, Loman prefers a bigger challenge.

While still not having any word if ONE plans to give him the fight, Loman said he already has the secret to beating Fernandes.

"It's about pressuring him. Could be in striking, wrestling, in the ground," said Loman.

"It's all the facets of MMA," he added.

Fernandes is the currently No. 1 contender for the belt after he lost his strap to countryman John Lineker back in March.

But possible in Loman's future is stablemate Kevin Belingon, also a former champion.

Having fallen from grace with four straight losses, Belingon is now ranked fifth in the division.

Loman was adamant, though, that he will not be fighting his fellow Team Lakay member.

"We're on the same team, same family. It's a no for me," he said.

