So downs Norwegian foe to stay in Norway Chess title hunt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 2:01pm
Wesley So

MANILA, Philippines – Wesley So sprang back to life with a scintillating victory over fast-rising Norwegian Aryan Tari in their Armageddon duel of the Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger Tuesday.

After missing an outright win in their classical game that ended in a marathon 81-move draw, So made sure it won’t slip from his hands the second time around as he blew away Tari with a 43-move win that was highlighted by a magnificent queen sacrifice.

The win sent the world Fischer-Random king and two-time United States titlist back in the title race as he has hiked his total to 10 points after six rounds, which was good for solo third.

World champion Magnus Carlsen destroyed Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in standard to jump back to the solo lead with 12.5 points while kicking former leader Vishwanathan Anand of India, an Armageddon winner over the Netherland’s Anish Giri, down to second with 11.5 points.

And it appeared like So was on his way to extracting the full three points as he was a pawn and position up against Tari in standard.

So, however, imploded and threw away his winning chances that arranged the deciding playoff game where he manhandled a listless Tari by giving up his queen for a pair of dangerous bishops, a rook and an unstoppable passed pawn on the b-file.

So hopes he could win all his last three games versus ex-world No. 1 Veselin Topalov of Bulgaria, nemesis Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France and Wang Hao of China for a chance at claiming his first title in this annual event that is now on its 10th edition.

WESLEY SO
