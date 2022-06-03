But wait, there's more: Extra P11M in incentives await SEA Games medalists

MANILA, Philippines – Thanks to the money given by Manny V. Pangilinan’s MVP Sports Foundation, Ramon Ang’s San Miguel Corp. and Charlie Gonzales’ Ulticon Builders, Inc., Filipino medalist in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games will have an extra P11 million as bonuses.

“The POC will always recognize the efforts of the athletes who trained, prepared and fought hard in Vietnam despite the circumstances,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino.

“We may not have retained the overall championship, but what we saw in Vietnam was a fighting Team Philippines,” he added.

The congressman from Tagaytay said the extra incentives would be broken down to P5.82 million for the gold winners, P3.22 million for the silver and P1.97 million for bronze.

A gold is worth P100,000, a silver P30,000 and a bronze P10,000.

The country raked in 50 mints, 70 silver and 105 bronzes, enough to carve out a fourth-place finish.

A few days back, President Duterte matched the P300,000 for a gold, P150,000 for a silver and P60,000 for a bronze given by the Philippine Sports Commission through the Expanded National Athletes and Coaches Incentives Act.

In all, a Filipino gold winner pockets P700,000, a silver P180,000 and a bronze P70,000.

World champion gymnast Caloy Yulo stands the receive the most incentive amounting to less than P4 million for his five-gold, two-silver harvest.

Not bad for a job well done.