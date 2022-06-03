Celtics hand Warriors 1st post-season loss at home with Game 1 stunner

Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics looks to pass the ball against Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

MANILA, Philippines – The Boston Celtics drew first blood in the 2022 NBA Finals with a 120-108 shocker against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

After heading into the final frame down by 12, the Celtics uncorked a 17-0 run after cutting the lead to three, 100-103, to take complete control of the game.

The Celtics waxed hot from deep, shooting nine triples in the final salvo to bury the Warriors.

Al Horford led the Celtics with six triples to finish with 26 points, while Jayson Tatum finished with a double-double of 12 points and 13 assists.

Steph Curry had 34 points — 21 coming in the first quarter — in the losing effort for Golden State.

This was the first game this post-season that the Warriors lost at their home court.

The Warriors try to avoid a shutout at home when Game Two tips off on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).