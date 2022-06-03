^

Sports

Celtics hand Warriors 1st post-season loss at home with Game 1 stunner

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 11:31am
Celtics hand Warriors 1st post-season loss at home with Game 1 stunner
Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics looks to pass the ball against Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
THEARON W. HENDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The Boston Celtics drew first blood in the 2022 NBA Finals with a 120-108 shocker against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

After heading into the final frame down by 12, the Celtics uncorked a 17-0 run after cutting the lead to three, 100-103, to take complete control of the game.

The Celtics waxed hot from deep, shooting nine triples in the final salvo to bury the Warriors.

Al Horford led the Celtics with six triples to finish with 26 points, while Jayson Tatum finished with a double-double of 12 points and 13 assists.

Steph Curry had 34 points — 21 coming in the first quarter — in the losing effort for Golden State.

This was the first game this post-season that the Warriors lost at their home court.

The Warriors try to avoid a shutout at home when Game Two tips off on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
So defeats chess world champ Carlsen anew

So defeats chess world champ Carlsen anew

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Wesley So may not be a world chess champion just yet. But beating the best in the planet twice in a three-day span is the...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto still snubbed on ESPN, Bleacher Report mock drafts

Kai Sotto still snubbed on ESPN, Bleacher Report mock drafts

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Despite appearing 49th overall in Sports Illustrated's predictions last week, no other media outlet has followed suit, including...
Sports
fbtw

NBA dream finals begin

12 hours ago
A resurgent Golden State Warriors are bidding to reclaim their throne at basketball’s summit against a Boston Celtics team chasing history when the NBA Finals tip off on Thursday.
Sports
fbtw

Vucinic calls shots for Gilas vs New Zealand, India

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Serbian Nenad Vucinic is tapped to do head coaching chores for Gilas Pilipinas as the youth-oriented crew embarks on the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto as a Cavalier? NBA aspirant works out with Cleveland

Kai Sotto as a Cavalier? NBA aspirant works out with Cleveland

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
It was Kai Sotto’s third private workout after the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic last week.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Fiery start propels Harigae to US Women&rsquo;s Open lead; Saso, 2 other Pinays falter

Fiery start propels Harigae to US Women’s Open lead; Saso, 2 other Pinays falter

By Jan Veran | 35 minutes ago
Mina Harigae flashed awesome driving and exceptional putting, producing a major career-best of seven-under 64 to seize a one-stroke...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines books return trip to Men's World Floorball Championships

Philippines books return trip to Men's World Floorball Championships

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
On Thursday, the Philippines edged Australia, 4-2, to top Group G and clinch an outright berth to the WFC set in Switzerland...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret reclaims Valorant Challengers Philippines crown

Team Secret reclaims Valorant Challengers Philippines crown

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Stage Two saw the return of the dominant Filipino champions with Team Secret topping the group stages with a win-loss record...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Nike founder Knight makes $2B offer for NBA's Blazers

Report: Nike founder Knight makes $2B offer for NBA's Blazers

2 hours ago
Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Alan Smolinisky have made a written offer to buy the NBA's...
Sports
fbtw
Defending champ Saso way off leaders in US Open with 77

Defending champ Saso way off leaders in US Open with 77

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Saso, the defending champion, was 6-over par after eight bogeys against just two birdies in the par-71 course.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with