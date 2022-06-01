^

PBA star Scottie Thompson has new World Balance shoe colorways, apparel

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 3:36pm
PBA star Scottie Thompson has new World Balance shoe colorways, apparel
World Balance is likely to release new colorways of Scottie Thompson's signature ST1 along with apparel and accessories
Courtesy of World Balance

MANILA, Philippines – Athletic wear brand World Balance pumped excitement for fans of Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson as they teased new products for their athlete ahead of the 47th season of the PBA unfurling this week.

Having released Thompson's signature shoe "ST1" last November, the brand has entertained the idea of adding new colorways to the retail collection along with exclusive apparel and accessories.

Thompson, who won Finals MVP after Ginebra claimed back-to-back PBA Governor's Cup titles earlier this year, wore three different player exclusive colorways of the shoe last conference.

During the finals, Thompson liked to wear the black colorway with gold accents.

Other colorways include an all-white and all-red rendition of the shoe.

During its initial release, the ST1 retailed for P3,499 for a pair.

Thompson and Ginebra return to the hardcourt for the Philippine Cup on Sunday, June 12, against the Blackwater Bossing.

Philstar
Recommended
