Juan Gomez de Liano boosts Zamboanga Valientes 3x3 squad in Thailand Super League

Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 12:37pm
From left: Das Esa, Reed Juntilla, Denver Cadiz, Juan Gomez de Liano and Issa Gaye

MANILA, Philippines – The Zamboanga Valientes return to the international stage as they will compete in the International 3x3 Thailand Super League.

Reinforced by Juan Gomez de Liano, the Valientes will be pitted against Tokyo Dime Japan, Kaga Basketball India, Sniperx and Shoot it Dragons from Thailand, Team Busy Singapore, and Pretty Huge, another team from the Philippines.

Joining De Liano, a former member of the national training pool, are former PBL MVP Reed Juntilla, African import Issa Gaye and Zamboanguenos Das Esa and Denver Cadiz, who recently won the season MVP in the Big Fundamental U21 Zamboanga City.

According to team owner Mike Venezuela, the Valientes, who boast three titles in the Champions League Basketball Australia 3x3, are focusing on 3x3 at the moment because he believes this is one of the sports that Filipinos can excel.

The Filipino cagers will leave for Thailand Thursday and will play on Friday, June 3, in the Central Ayutthaya District.

Apart from basketball, the Valientes are also supporting boxers, including Olympic bronze medalist and four-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Eumir Marcial, WBO inter-continental bantamweight champion Jonas Sultan and former world champion Milan Melindo.

The team is backed by MLV, Go For Gold, Gaisano Capital, GlobalPort and Zamboanga philanthropist Cory Navarro.

