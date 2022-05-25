^

Dooley back as Azkals coach

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
May 25, 2022 | 2:28pm
Dooley back as Azkals coach
Thomas Dooley, who previously called the shots from 2014-2018 in a stint highlighted by a breakthrough qualification to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, is back on board as the Azkals seek a return trip to next year’s Continental meet.

MANILA, Philippines – German-American coach Thomas Dooley is getting a second tour of duty with the Philippine Azkals.

Dooley, who previously called the shots from 2014-2018 in a stint highlighted by a breakthrough qualification to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, is back on board as the Azkals seek a return trip to next year’s Continental meet.

The Filipino booters are booked to play in the third round of the AC qualifiers from June 8-14 in Mongolia, needing to top Group B or finish among the five best group runners-up to advance to the tournament proper. Aside from Mongolia, the Azkals are up against Palestine and Yemen in this bracket.

“I’m honored to coach our beloved team again and take responsibility to bring them back where they belong,” Dooley said yesterday upon his appointment.

“We will take the success back to where we left off four years ago…It will be difficult but we will make it. We will fight, we will play football again and we will win again.”

Dooley said the men’s team can take inspiration from the Filipinas squad who “set the bar high” with its historic qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup and bronze medal in the last Southeast Asian Games.

“What a year 2022 (that) started with our women national team Filipinas qualifying for the first time for the World Cup and getting bronze in the SEA Games…Now let’s work hard to complete and top the 2022 success with the Azkals,” he said.

