Filipinas storm back to beat Myanmar, end 37-year SEA Games medal drought

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 21, 2022 | 7:10pm
The Filipinas take home their first SEA Games medal since 1985
PWNT / Raymond Braganza

HANOI — The Philippine women’s national football team has ended a 37-year medal drought in the 31st Southeast Asian Games after a 2-1 comeback win over Myanmar in the battle for bronze match in Cam Pha Stadium on Saturday.

Two goals in quick succession from Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada late in the second half turned the tables on Myanmar after enjoying a 1-0 lead for most of the game.

The Filipinas thus take home the first SEA Games medal for the program since 1985.

Of note that in 1985, only three teams competed in SEA Games women’s football. The Philippines ended up third.

A converted penalty by Win Theigi Tun at the 24th minute put the Filipinas at a disadvantage early.

But the no quit Pinay booters continued to push on the attack.

It was only in the 73rd minute when Bolden fired a shot that the keeper wasn’t able to hold on to that the Filipinas were able to find the back of the net.

Pushed by the equalizer, Quezada got past the Myanmar keeper once again just three minutes after to suddenly put the Filipinas ahead 2-1.

Myanmar seemed shell shocked at the sudden turn of events as the Philippines continued to attack.

Quezada had one more chance to put the icing on the cake with a third goal using her head but it veered wide in the late goings of the match.

Still, it was enough for the World Cup-bound Pinays to find themselves on the podium.

The bronze medal finish gives the Filipinas an optimistic start to their build up to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup set to happen in Australia and New Zealand.

