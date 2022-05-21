Sibol rides momentum as PUBG Mobile, League of Legends bets march on

MANILA, Philippines — Fueled by gold medals from the women's Wild Rift and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Sibol's remaining contingent in the 31st Southeast Asian Games came out on top of their respective events on Friday at the Vietnam National Convention Center.

League of Legends representatives, West Point Esports, started strong with a win vs Thailand in the best-of-one double round robin Group Stages but was knocked back down by Singapore.

In the second round, West Point once again bested the Thais to secure a top two finish in the group but also avenged their earlier loss against Singapore, forcing a tie-break in Group A.

The best-of-one match tie-breaker saw Sibol face Singapore in a grudge match.

The tight 29 minute match seemed to go Singapore's way, but an ace by the Filipino squad at the 28:58 mark saw them top Group A with a 17-14 win.

They face Malaysia in the first game of the semifinals Saturday.

Representatives for the PUBG Mobile Team Tournament, meanwhile, saw a rocky start during the elimination round and was left fighting for survival in the final two maps after finishing at the bottom of the standings in the first three games.

But both teams fought back to secure enough points to avoid elimination. Ending the elimination round at 13th place, is Philippines' first team (PH1), formerly KHI Esports and the second team (PH2) at 15th place, ZAP Esports.

The first five maps of the final stage saw a dominant PH1 take back-to-back Chicken Dinners to propel them to the top spot while PH2 saw a rocky start on Map 1 but was able to hold their own to forge an All-Filipinohending in Map2 to raise up their standings in the rankings to 3rd place.

With a target now on their backs from the other teams, PH1 still managed to finish Map 3 in the top five while PH2 bowed out early at 12th place, only managing 1 kill, dropping them to 6th place.

Map4 was no different, seeing a 16th and 10th finish for the Pinoys.

Not wanting to lose their leads, PH1 and PH2 set-up another all-Pinoy head-to-head at the end of Map5 with PH2 earning themselves the last chicken dinner of the day with 20 kills, the highest kill count on the Final stage so far.

At the end of the first day of the PUBG Mobile Team Tournament Finals, both SIBOL teams are in the top three, PH1 retaking the number one spot with 75 points and PH2 climbing to 3rd with their Map 5 win at 60 points, just two points shy of rank number two, Myanmar.

The next five maps will be played Saturday while the final five maps are slated on Sunday, the final day of competition.

Imperial Esports, SIBOL's representatives in Arena of Valor, unfortunately suffered early elimination after finishing the group stages at 5th place without a single win, missing out on the playoffs.