Biado, Chua forge all-Filipino final in SEA Games 9-ball

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 4:31pm
Carlo Biado (left) and Johann Chua
PSC photos

BAC NINH, Vietnam – The redemption run continues for Filipino cue artists in 9-ball pool after Carlo Biado and Johann Chua assured the Philippines a 1-2 finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at Ha Dong Gymnasium in Hanoi on Tuesday.

This after both Biado and Chua disposed of their respective Singaporean opponents in the semifinals to set up an all-Filipino clash in the gold medal match set Wednesday.

US Open champ Biado repeated over his US Open final opponent Aloysius Yapp in a tight 9-7 battle.

For his part, Chua to repulsed Lina Han Toh in dominant fashion, 9-3.

Biado won the gold in 9-ball pool in 2017 while Chua took the bronze.

Biado and Chua were actually bronze medalists in 9-pool doubles in 2019 after falling short of the gold in the men's singles event.

The two compatriots compete for the top mint at 11 a.m. (12 p.m., Manila time).

