Carlos Yulo rules still rings for 3rd SEA Games gold

Carlos Yulo during the men's still rings apparatus final in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace in Hanoi on Sunday

HANOI — Philippine gymnast darling and world champion Carlos Yulo added his third gold medal for the 31st Southeast Asian Games after winning the men's still rings at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace on Sunday.

Yulo, who already won gold earlier in his pet event floor exercise, capped off the day with immaculate execution on his routine.

He scored 14.400 en route to his gold medal conquest, edging two home bets who took the silver and bronze.

Van Khanh Phong Nguyen came in second with 13.800 after his score suffered due to not sticking his landing.

Thanh Tung Le took home the bronze with 13.500.

Yulo's golds in floor exercise and still rings added to his men's individual all-around gold medal on Saturday.

He also has a silver medal in the men's team event.

A misstep in pommel horse caused him to miss out on the podium, falling to 6th overall in the 8-gymnast field.

It was an overall productive day for Team Philippines in artistic gymnastics as Aleah Finnegan also added a gold medal for herself when she ruled the vault.

Yulo, Finnegan, and the rest of the Filipino gymnasts can add more to their haul with more apparatus finals coming Monday.

The men's will have high bar, parallel bars, and vault while the women's will be competing in floor exercise, and balance beam.