^

Sports

Carlos Yulo rules still rings for 3rd SEA Games gold

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 15, 2022 | 6:48pm
Carlos Yulo rules still rings for 3rd SEA Games gold
Carlos Yulo during the men's still rings apparatus final in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace in Hanoi on Sunday
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

HANOI — Philippine gymnast darling and world champion Carlos Yulo added his third gold medal for the 31st Southeast Asian Games after winning the men's still rings at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace on Sunday.

Yulo, who already won gold earlier in his pet event floor exercise, capped off the day with immaculate execution on his routine.

He scored 14.400 en route to his gold medal conquest, edging two home bets who took the silver and bronze.

Van Khanh Phong Nguyen came in second with 13.800 after his score suffered due to not sticking his landing.

Thanh Tung Le took home the bronze with 13.500.

Yulo's golds in floor exercise and still rings added to his men's individual all-around gold medal on Saturday.

He also has a silver medal in the men's team event.

A misstep in pommel horse caused him to miss out on the podium, falling to 6th overall in the 8-gymnast field.

It was an overall productive day for Team Philippines in artistic gymnastics as Aleah Finnegan also added a gold medal for herself when she ruled the vault.

Yulo, Finnegan, and the rest of the Filipino gymnasts can add more to their haul with more apparatus finals coming Monday.

The men's will have high bar, parallel bars, and vault while the women's will be competing in floor exercise, and balance beam.

GYMNASTICS

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Three Filipina athletes from the fencing and jiu-jitsu teams added three golds to the Philippines' medal haul after ruling...
Sports
fbtw
Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold
play

Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
After falling short of the top spot in women's taolu taijiquan just yesterday, Wong showed fine form to lead the pack.
Sports
fbtw
EJ Obiena clinches gold with new SEA Games record

EJ Obiena clinches gold with new SEA Games record

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
He only needed one try to clear the height which erased his former meet record of 5.45m back in 2019.
Sports
fbtw
After two-year layoff, Agatha Wong relishes gold and silver SEA Games haul

After two-year layoff, Agatha Wong relishes gold and silver SEA Games haul

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Philippine wushu star Agatha Wong is more than satisfied with her performance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, as she brings...
Sports
fbtw
Biado, Roda gives Philippine cue artists optimistic start in SEA Games

Biado, Roda gives Philippine cue artists optimistic start in SEA Games

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
The Philippines' Carlo Biado and Jefrey Roda secured their quarterfinal slots as they defeated Malaysia and Vietnam in their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines SEA Games Sunday gold rush

Gymnasts Yulo, Finnegan, triathlete Mangrobang highlight Philippines SEA Games Sunday gold rush

By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
Gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, and triathlete Kim Mangrobang were the stars of Team Philippines' gold medal haul...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo, Finnegan begin gold rush in SEA Games artistic gymnastics

Yulo, Finnegan begin gold rush in SEA Games artistic gymnastics

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The medals continued to come for Team Philippines' Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan in artistic gymnastics as they started their...
Sports
fbtw
Mangrobang rules duathlon for SEA Games double gold

Mangrobang rules duathlon for SEA Games double gold

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
She is the first Filipino athlete to win double golds in this edition of the multi-sport event.
Sports
fbtw
Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold

Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
After falling short of the top spot in women's taolu taijiquan just yesterday, Wong showed fine form to lead the pack.
Sports
fbtw
Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Three Filipina athletes from the fencing and jiu-jitsu teams added three golds to the Philippines' medal haul after ruling...
Sports
fbtw
EJ Obiena clinches gold with new SEA Games record

EJ Obiena clinches gold with new SEA Games record

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
He only needed one try to clear the height which erased his former meet record of 5.45m back in 2019.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with