Yulo, Finnegan begin gold rush in SEA Games artistic gymnastics

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 15, 2022 | 4:49pm
Carlos Yulo (L) and Aleah Finnegan
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

HANOI — The medals continued to come for Team Philippines' Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan in artistic gymnastics as they started their apparatus finals campaign with two golds early in Quan Ngua Sports Palace in Hanoi on Sunday.

Yulo, for his part, added his second gold and third medal overall this SEA Games with a dominant performance in floor exercise.

His pet event, the former world champion blew away the competition with his routine that scored 15.200.

Yulo was leaps and bounds away from the rest of the pack as silver medalist Terry Wei-An Tay of Singapore managed only a score of 14.033.

Vietnam's Khang Trinh Hai copped bronze with 14.000.

For her part, Finnegan ruled the women's vault table and just like Yulo, nabbed her second gold and third overall medal for the biennial meet.

Finnegan, who helped the women's artistic gymnastics team cop gold in the women's team event, edged home bet Thi Quynh Nhu Nguyen.

She tallied an average of 13.133 for her two vaults, just 0.100 more than Nhu's 13.033.

Coming in bronze was Indonesia's Rifda Irfanaluthfi.

As of press time, Finnegan and Yulo are set to compete in one and two more events, respectively to wrap up the day's hostilities.

Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Three Filipina athletes from the fencing and jiu-jitsu teams added three golds to the Philippines' medal haul after ruling...
Sports
Sports
Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold
play

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
After falling short of the top spot in women's taolu taijiquan just yesterday, Wong showed fine form to lead the pack.
Sports
Sports
EJ Obiena clinches gold with new SEA Games record

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
He only needed one try to clear the height which erased his former meet record of 5.45m back in 2019.
Sports
Sports
Rosser top prospect in PBA Rookie Draft

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
PBA 3x3 standout Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser looms as a likely top pick as Blackwater and the 11 other teams get fresh talents...
Sports
Sports
Analysis: History repeating and Ateneo has to learn from the Finals loss to UP

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Let’s get this out of the way… much deserved championship and congratulations to the UP Fighting Maroons. They...
Sports
Sports
Latest
Mangrobang rules duathlon for SEA Games double gold

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
She is the first Filipino athlete to win double golds in this edition of the multi-sport event.
Sports
Sports
Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
After falling short of the top spot in women's taolu taijiquan just yesterday, Wong showed fine form to lead the pack.
Sports
Sports
Fencing, jiu-jitsu, gymnastics join SEA Games gold rush for Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Three Filipina athletes from the fencing and jiu-jitsu teams added three golds to the Philippines' medal haul after ruling...
Sports
Sports
EJ Obiena clinches gold with new SEA Games record

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
He only needed one try to clear the height which erased his former meet record of 5.45m back in 2019.
Sports
Sports
Agatha Wong ends women's taolu taijiquan reign with silver, Jones Inso cops bronze in SEA Games Wushu

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Wong settled for silver in women's talou taijiquan after winning gold in the past two editions of the biennial meet as she...
Sports
Sports
Kim Mangrobang cops 3rd straight gold to complete Philippines sweep of SEA Games triathlon

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Mangrobang, 30, topped the competition to add to her teammates' Fernando Casares and Andrew Remolino's 1-2 finish earlie...
Sports
Sports
