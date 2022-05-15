Yulo, Finnegan begin gold rush in SEA Games artistic gymnastics

HANOI — The medals continued to come for Team Philippines' Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan in artistic gymnastics as they started their apparatus finals campaign with two golds early in Quan Ngua Sports Palace in Hanoi on Sunday.

Yulo, for his part, added his second gold and third medal overall this SEA Games with a dominant performance in floor exercise.

His pet event, the former world champion blew away the competition with his routine that scored 15.200.

Yulo was leaps and bounds away from the rest of the pack as silver medalist Terry Wei-An Tay of Singapore managed only a score of 14.033.

Vietnam's Khang Trinh Hai copped bronze with 14.000.

For her part, Finnegan ruled the women's vault table and just like Yulo, nabbed her second gold and third overall medal for the biennial meet.

Finnegan, who helped the women's artistic gymnastics team cop gold in the women's team event, edged home bet Thi Quynh Nhu Nguyen.

She tallied an average of 13.133 for her two vaults, just 0.100 more than Nhu's 13.033.

Coming in bronze was Indonesia's Rifda Irfanaluthfi.

As of press time, Finnegan and Yulo are set to compete in one and two more events, respectively to wrap up the day's hostilities.