Yulo strikes SEA Games gold; Philippine team clinches silver in artistic gymnastics

HANOI – Carlos Yulo topped the artistic gymnastics men's individual all-around to give the Philippines its third gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace on Friday.

Yulo, a double world champion, ended up at the top of the pack.

He scored 85.150 across all apparatus to claim the top spot while Vietnam bets Thanh Tung Le and Phuong Thanh Dinh nabbed silver and bronze, respectively.

Le and Dinh tallied 84.050 and 82.450.

But what sweetened Yulo's gold medal was the second place finish of the Philippines in the team event also on Friday.

Yulo led the push for the bridesmaid finish with teammates Jan Gwynn Timbang, Juancho Miguel Besana Eserio, John Ivan Cruz, Justine Ace De Leon and John Matthew Vergara.

Yulo's score was able to propel the Filipino gymnasts past third placers Singapore.

The Philippines had 301.600 points to Singapore's 297.650.

Vietnam, which took the gold, finished with 331.250.