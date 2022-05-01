POC thankful as world, Asian tennis bodies give Philippine bets green light to compete in SEAG

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) expressed its gratitude on Sunday to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) for giving the Philippines the green light to compete in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

This despite the Philippine Tennis Association's (Philta) two-year suspension.

The ITF slapped Philta with the suspension due to its failure to elect members of its board who are "truly representative of the entire country,".

According to POC President Abraham Tolentino, ATF Executive Director Manpreet Kandhari relayed the confirmation to the POC and the organizers of the Vietnam SEA Games that they will be allowing the Philippine contingent to compete amid the suspension.

"The POC is extending its gratitude to the ITF and ATF for allowing our players to see action in the SEA Games," Tolentino said.

The Philippines is sending a nine-member team to the biennial games, spearheaded by rising star Alex Eala.

Joining her in the national team are Jeson Patrombon, Francis Casey Alcantara, Reuben Gonzales, Treat Huey and Eric Olivarez Jr., Shaira Rivera, Jennayla Trulla and Marian Capadocia.

The Philippine tennis team hauled four medals in the previous SEA Games in Manila — one gold, one silver, and two bronzes.