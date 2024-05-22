Calderon Cup junior tennis slated in Isabela

MANILA, Philippines – Nearly 200 youngsters from the host city and surrounding towns and municipalities in Region II brace for spirited battle for top honors and ranking points in the Mayor Doc Totep Calderon Cup National Junior Tennis Championships beginning Friday, May 24, in Roxas, Isabela.

The juniors tournament, presented by Dunlop, will feature competitions across five age categories in both the boys’ and girls’ singles divisions at the Lado del Rio Resort. It also serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated Open singles and doubles events, which will showcase the nation’s top players and emerging talents.

The age categories on offer include the 10-and-under unisex, as well as the 12-, 14-, 16- and 18-and-under divisions. Following the juniors, the Open championship will take place from May 28 to June 2, featuring the Legends division, including the men’s doubles for various age groups, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Subsequent legs of the tournament will be hosted by the Tuguegarao Tennis Club and the municipalities of Aparri and Ballesteros, continuing the nationwide initiative spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro. According to event organizer Bobby Mangunay, this program aims to nurture tennis talent across the country. For details, contact 0915-4046464.

The tournament enjoys strong support from the Palawan Pawnshop National Tennis Championships and Cagayan Valley Tennis Federation.

Mayor Calderon has expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament, emphasizing its potential to elevate the sport in Roxas, Isabela, and provide a platform to discover young talents for national competitions.

CAVALTEF president Rolly Guañez echoed this sentiment, highlighting the program’s potential to develop tennis in Cagayan Valley and ensure the region competitiveness on the national stage.

Mangunay, who also serves as the PPS NTC sports program director, underscored the importance of promoting tennis events in Region II, guaranteeing the region’s tennis program are on par with those in other parts of the country.

The PPS NTC, supported by Philta, Universal Tennis and ICON Golf & Sports, is a comprehensive event that includes professionals, legends, seniors, club and junior players, with focus on grassroots development.

In the boys’ 18-and-U division, Ivan Manila, Jan Javier, Troan Vytiaco and Dean Palaroan are the top contenders, while Yeoji Gonzales and Jan Cadee Dagoon are the favorites for the girls’ title. Vytiaco and Palaroan will also lead the charge in the 14- and 16-and-U categories, with Dagoon aiming for a three-title feat in her events.