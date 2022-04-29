Abando, Knights escape Lions to complete NCAA elims sweep

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie transferee Rhenz Abando came into the game nervous and knowing he is entering the unknown in the form of a Letran-San Beda war. He got the taste of how bitter and heated the age-old rivalry is.

Abando got the taste of how it is playing in a game between the old familiar foes and emerged from it victorious in saving Letran to a pulse-pounding 59-56 win over San Beda in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament, which welcomed fans for the first time this season at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan Friday.

The former University of Santo Tomas star was bludgeoned and roughed up all game by the Lions’ suffocating defense and was held scoreless in the first two quarters.

But he saved the best for last and poured in all his 10 points in the second half, including a pair of foul shots late that gave the Muralla-based dribblers enough cushion to withstand the Lions’ desperate attempt to snatch the win.

The triumph completed a nine-game elimination round sweep by Letran while bringing with it idle Mapua to the Final Four as the second seed with a twice-to-beat advantage to boot.

The Cardinals actually ended up tied for No. 2 with the Lions on 7-2 cards but the former won the tiebreak after pulling the rug from under the league’s most dominant team in the last decade and a half, 68-54, last week.

San Beda thus slipped to No. 3 and will battle No. 4 St. Benilde on Sunday, with the winner advancing to the Final Four and the loser playing the victor of the other play-in duel between Perpetual Help and Arellano University for the last semis spot.

The Lions had a couple of chances to force deadlock and send it to overtime, but Peter Alfaro and Winston Ynot misfired on their treys from opposite corners as the final buzzer sounded.

This marks the first time that San Beda did not end up in the top two since finishing fourth after the elims 18 years ago.

The scores:

Letran 59 – Sangalang 12, Abando 10, Fajarito 9, Yu 7, Ambohot 7, Mina 5, Javillonar 4, Reyson 2, Paraiso 2, Olivario 1, Caralipio 0

San Beda 56 – Kwekuteye 14, Gallego 7, Cortez 6, Ynot 5, Penuela 5, Bahio 4, Amsali 4, Jopia 4, Sanchez 3, Alfaro 2, Cuntapay 2, Abuda 0, Andrada 0, Cometa 0, Fornis 0

Quarterscores: 15-15; 26-29; 45-39; 59-56