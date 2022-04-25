^

Sports

Saso ties for 17th on closing 66; Hataoka cruises

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 25, 2022 | 11:16am
Saso ties for 17th on closing 66; Hataoka cruises
Yuka Saso
AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso matched her second round output of 66 and salvaged a joint 17th finish in the DIO Implant LA Open ruled by Nasa Hataoka in runaway fashion in Los Angeles Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Saso’s final 18-hole blitz at the Wilshire Country Club gave her a three-under 281 total that included a first round 75 and a third day 74 that typified the reigning US Women’s Open champion’s unpredictability through all four rounds of the $1.5 million championship.

She rose from the brink (tied for 100th) with her first six-under card but dropped from a share of 19th to joint 49th and out of contention after 54 holes.

But the ICTSI-backed ace knew she can dominate the par-71 layout with her brand of game and she birdied three of the first six holes to get going then recovered from bogeys on Nos. 7 and 10 with four birdies in the last eight holes for a pair of 33s.

That despite going just eight out of 14 off the mound and missing four greens, including three bunker visits that led to two bogeys. But she finished with 27 putts to close out with one of the day’s five best rounds for the needed boost as she heads to the next LPGA stop, the inaugural Palos Verdes Championship starting Thursday in California.

She finished 12 strokes off Hataoka, whom she beat on the third playoff hole in her major breakthough last year. The Japanese, however, held sway after wresting firm control in the third round, finishing with a second straight 67 which she laced with an eagle on the par-5 No. 15, for a 269 and cruising to a five-stroke romp over Aussie Hannah Green, who carded a 68 for a 274.

Swede Madelene Sagstrom also rallied with a 66 to share third place at 277 with Aussie Minjee Lee and Korean Inbee Park, who shot 68 and 70, respectively.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

12 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the...
Sports
fbtw

Ginebra wouldn’t be denied

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone made sure there would be no Game 7 in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals and closed out the best-of-seven series, 4-2, before 20,224 fans at the sold-out MOA Arena last Friday. ...
Sports
fbtw

No samba for volleybelles

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
It’s fun to samba in Brazil but for the pool of 14 on the Philippine women’s volleyball team, there’s been no dancing in the streets as they’re focused on raising their level of play at the...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons repeat over Archers, enter Final 4

Maroons repeat over Archers, enter Final 4

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
University of the Philippines clinched a Final Four seat after scoring a repeat win over La Salle, 72-69, in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw

Quizon eyes gold in Hanoi

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
International Master Daniel Quizon is eyeing nothing less than a gold medal in the chess competitions of the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games scheduled May 12 to 23.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Nets in disarray face first-round exit in NBA playoffs

Nets in disarray face first-round exit in NBA playoffs

24 minutes ago
Brooklyn's NBA championship aspirations are on life support as the Nets head into Monday's Eastern Conference first-round...
Sports
fbtw
Arevalo, Singson rule National Stroke Play

Arevalo, Singson rule National Stroke Play

By Jan Veran | 37 minutes ago
Kristoffer Arevalo used a solid start to break away from Perry Bucay and went on to fire a 69 and beat Rho Hyun Ho by two....
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets stay alive, avoid NBA playoff sweep; Bucks, Heat on cusp of advancing

Nuggets stay alive, avoid NBA playoff sweep; Bucks, Heat on cusp of advancing

50 minutes ago
Nikola Jokic scored 37 points and the Denver Nuggets avoided being swept out of the NBA playoffs on Sunday (Monday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson just getting started

Thompson just getting started

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
After a stellar outing in the recent PBA Governors’ Cup spiked by the Best Player and Finals MVP accolades, the sky’s...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina bags title in Utah

Ardina bags title in Utah

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Filipina ace Dottie Ardina scored a career breakthrough as she won the Copper Rock Championship in the Epson Tour by two strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with