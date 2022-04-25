Saso ties for 17th on closing 66; Hataoka cruises

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso matched her second round output of 66 and salvaged a joint 17th finish in the DIO Implant LA Open ruled by Nasa Hataoka in runaway fashion in Los Angeles Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Saso’s final 18-hole blitz at the Wilshire Country Club gave her a three-under 281 total that included a first round 75 and a third day 74 that typified the reigning US Women’s Open champion’s unpredictability through all four rounds of the $1.5 million championship.

She rose from the brink (tied for 100th) with her first six-under card but dropped from a share of 19th to joint 49th and out of contention after 54 holes.

But the ICTSI-backed ace knew she can dominate the par-71 layout with her brand of game and she birdied three of the first six holes to get going then recovered from bogeys on Nos. 7 and 10 with four birdies in the last eight holes for a pair of 33s.

That despite going just eight out of 14 off the mound and missing four greens, including three bunker visits that led to two bogeys. But she finished with 27 putts to close out with one of the day’s five best rounds for the needed boost as she heads to the next LPGA stop, the inaugural Palos Verdes Championship starting Thursday in California.

She finished 12 strokes off Hataoka, whom she beat on the third playoff hole in her major breakthough last year. The Japanese, however, held sway after wresting firm control in the third round, finishing with a second straight 67 which she laced with an eagle on the par-5 No. 15, for a 269 and cruising to a five-stroke romp over Aussie Hannah Green, who carded a 68 for a 274.

Swede Madelene Sagstrom also rallied with a 66 to share third place at 277 with Aussie Minjee Lee and Korean Inbee Park, who shot 68 and 70, respectively.