SEAG-bound Ateneo standout Esteban posts strong results in Europe tilts

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:11 p.m.) – Philippine fencing team member Maxine Esteban beefed up her preparation for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi this May with two impressive finishes in fencing competitions in Europe last week.

Most recently, Esteban finished 38th overall among some 170 fencers Senior Women's Foil during the FIE World Cup in Belgrade, Serbia from April 15-17.

The Ateneo fencing star held her ground against tough competition despite only moving up to the seniors this year.

In pool play, Esteban topped the competition by winning all of her bouts.

She was then ranked 11th and had to take on World No. 56 Julia Walczyk of Poland.

Though suffering defeat against the eventual quarterfinalist, Esteban was still able to get the favorable result in terms of her final rankings.

Earlier, she also competed in Elite 3 Senior competition Chateu de Coaches French Elite Circuit last April 9 to 10.

Here, Esteban entered the Table of 32 of women's foil after emerging victorious over Josephine Forniguet of France, 15/6.

She fenced Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Pauline Ranvier in the next match where she narrowly lost, 13-15.

Still, Esteban ended up in a respectable final rank of 27th out of 170 fencers in the star-studded competition.

She competes again on April 29 at the World Cup in Tauberbischofsheim, Germany.

Esteban hopes to ride the momentum of her preparation to add to her SEA Games medal collection.

In 2019, Esteban clinched a bronze medal in the women's team foil event of the biennial meet.