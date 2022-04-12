Arevalo, Legaspi seek redemption in Wichita Falls golf tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Abby Arevalo and Clare Legaspi seek to make up for their abbreviated stints the last time out as they join the hunt in the Wichita Falls Championship unfolding Tuesday at the Wichita Falls Country Club in Texas (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Filipina bets struggled in last week’s Mackie Construction Pro Golf Classic in Abilene, also in Texas, and missed the cut but both vowed to strike back in this week’s 72-hole championship of the Women’s All Pro Tour offering a total prize fund of $55,000.

The top two will earn exemptions to the Epson Tour’s Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Danes in Kansas on April 29-May 1.

Arevalo, whose campaign is supported by ICTSI, drew Rachel Jones and Holland Shourds at 8:30 a.m. on No. 1, while Legaspi, member of the gold medal winning team in the 2013 SEA Games, launches her drive next at 8:40 a.m. with Kathleen Sumner and Chatprapa Siriprakob of Thailand.

Kathleeen Scavo, who nipped fellow American Julie Houston in a playoff to win the Mackie Construction crown, guns for a second straight championship as she tees off with Houston and Miranda Wang, winner of the second leg (Louisiana Open) at 12:30 p.m., also on the first hole.

The event serves as the fourth leg of the 13-stage WAPT, a development tour for players aspiring to get to the Epson Tour where the top 10 after the season will gain spots in the LPGA Q-School Stage II.

Pauline del Rosario, who now campaigns on the Epson Tour, won a tournament in her WAPT debut in Arkansas last year, spiking her impressive stint with six other Top 10 finishes.