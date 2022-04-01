^

Sports

Stags repel Altas to notch first NCAA Season 97 win

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 3:15pm
Stags repel Altas to notch first NCAA Season 97 win

Games Saturday
(La Salle Greenhills Gym, Mandaluyong)
12 p.m. – CSB vs AU
3 p.m. – LPU vs EAC

MANILA, Philippines – San Sebastian College did the exact opposite of what they did in its heartbreaking season debut as it came alive in the fourth quarter to turn back Perpetual Help, 63-58, on Friday to claim its first win in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym in Mandaluyong.

After giving up easily in the final period of a 65-63 loss to Arellano Sunday, the Stags fought every minute on this one and relied on their defense and went to Rommel Calahat and JM Calma in the fourth to snatch their first victory in two outings.

Calahat did almost everything to finish with 17 points including a booming three midway in the last canto that gave SSC the lead for good, eight rebounds and four assists while Calma had 14 points, nine boards, two blocks and a steal before hurting his left knee in the end.

“We gave up in the fourth quarter in our loss to AU that’s why we played hard all game in this win,” said Calahat, a 6-2 wingman from Assumption of Mary of Davao City.

SSC succeeded in slowing down two of UPHSD’s Big Three as it held down Kim Aurin and Jeff Egan to just seven and four points after exploding for 20 and 14, respectively, in the Altas’ 77-56 rout of Jose Rizal U Tuesday.

Jielo Razon paced the Las Pinas-based dribbler with 22 points that including six treys but it wasn’t enough to prevent them from absorbing their first defeat.

“We focused on stopping their key guys because we all know Aurin was spectacular last game, he’s the guy we really needed to stop to win the game and the boys responded very well,” said SSC coach Egay Macaraya.

The scores:

San Sebastian 63 – Calahat 17, Calma 14, Altamirano 12, Villapando 6, Sumoda 5, Una 4, Desoyo 2, Abarquez 2, Are 1, Loristo 0, Re. Gabat 0, Felebrico 0, Cosari 0

Perpetual Help 58 – Razon 22, Aurin 7, Abis 7, Barcuma 6, Egan 4, Omega 4, Ferreras 4, Martel 2, Sevilla 2, Nunez 0, Cuevas 0, Pagaran 0

Quarters: 6-8; 23-28; 44-47; 63-58

ALTAS

NCAA

PERPETUAL

SAN SEBASTIAN

STAGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final

Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final

7 hours ago
Naomi Osaka advanced to the WTA Miami Open final by rallying to defeat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, 4-6,...
Sports
fbtw

Clasico or Fantastico?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra is safely in the PBA Governors Cup Finals, waiting to find out which team, Meralco or Magnolia, will be on the opposite end when the title playoffs begin at the Smart Araneta Coliseum this Wednesday....
Sports
fbtw
Record-setting Giannis lifts Bucks over Nets

Record-setting Giannis lifts Bucks over Nets

4 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo forced overtime with a milestone 3-pointer and drained two free throws to seal a 120-119 Milwaukee victory...
Sports
fbtw
Woeful 75 sends Saso to the brink of ouster in Chevron golf tiff

Woeful 75 sends Saso to the brink of ouster in Chevron golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Yuka Saso found herself deep down of the elite field and in danger of missing the weekend play of the Chevron Championsh...
Sports
fbtw
Kambosos to face Haney for undisputed lightweight crown

Kambosos to face Haney for undisputed lightweight crown

4 hours ago
Australian boxing sensation George Kambosos will face American star Devin Haney in Melbourne in June for the undisputed lightweight...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Stags repel Altas to notch first NCAA Season 97 win

Stags repel Altas to notch first NCAA Season 97 win

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
San Sebastian College did the exact opposite of what they did in its heartbreaking season debut as it came alive in the fourth...
Sports
fbtw
PATAFA to no longer be suspended after Obiena reconciliation

PATAFA to no longer be suspended after Obiena reconciliation

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee executive board is expected to withdraw its recommendation to suspend the PATAFA when the...
Sports
fbtw
CPG, Ormoc dominate VisMin Cup; Cadiz sizzles for Zamboanga

CPG, Ormoc dominate VisMin Cup; Cadiz sizzles for Zamboanga

1 hour ago
As the Carlos P. Garcia (CPG) Bohol squad continued its remarkable streak in the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup, a 5-foot-4 local...
Sports
fbtw
Rianne Malixi: Trailblazing Philippine golf

Rianne Malixi: Trailblazing Philippine golf

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Ahead of her time, Rianne Malixi seeks to further her flourishing career, shifting her campaign from the local turf to the...
Sports
fbtw
UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach

UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
"You win or you learn" — that's how the saying goes, but for the UP Fighting Maroons they're not mutually exc...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with