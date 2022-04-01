Stags repel Altas to notch first NCAA Season 97 win

Games Saturday

(La Salle Greenhills Gym, Mandaluyong)

12 p.m. – CSB vs AU

3 p.m. – LPU vs EAC

MANILA, Philippines – San Sebastian College did the exact opposite of what they did in its heartbreaking season debut as it came alive in the fourth quarter to turn back Perpetual Help, 63-58, on Friday to claim its first win in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym in Mandaluyong.

After giving up easily in the final period of a 65-63 loss to Arellano Sunday, the Stags fought every minute on this one and relied on their defense and went to Rommel Calahat and JM Calma in the fourth to snatch their first victory in two outings.

Calahat did almost everything to finish with 17 points including a booming three midway in the last canto that gave SSC the lead for good, eight rebounds and four assists while Calma had 14 points, nine boards, two blocks and a steal before hurting his left knee in the end.

“We gave up in the fourth quarter in our loss to AU that’s why we played hard all game in this win,” said Calahat, a 6-2 wingman from Assumption of Mary of Davao City.

SSC succeeded in slowing down two of UPHSD’s Big Three as it held down Kim Aurin and Jeff Egan to just seven and four points after exploding for 20 and 14, respectively, in the Altas’ 77-56 rout of Jose Rizal U Tuesday.

Jielo Razon paced the Las Pinas-based dribbler with 22 points that including six treys but it wasn’t enough to prevent them from absorbing their first defeat.

“We focused on stopping their key guys because we all know Aurin was spectacular last game, he’s the guy we really needed to stop to win the game and the boys responded very well,” said SSC coach Egay Macaraya.

The scores:

San Sebastian 63 – Calahat 17, Calma 14, Altamirano 12, Villapando 6, Sumoda 5, Una 4, Desoyo 2, Abarquez 2, Are 1, Loristo 0, Re. Gabat 0, Felebrico 0, Cosari 0

Perpetual Help 58 – Razon 22, Aurin 7, Abis 7, Barcuma 6, Egan 4, Omega 4, Ferreras 4, Martel 2, Sevilla 2, Nunez 0, Cuevas 0, Pagaran 0

Quarters: 6-8; 23-28; 44-47; 63-58