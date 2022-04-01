PATAFA to no longer be suspended after Obiena reconciliation

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee executive board is expected to withdraw its recommendation to suspend the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association when the former convenes on Monday after the latter patched things up with World No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

“We will tackle on Monday in the special EB meeting,” POC president Abraham Tolentino on Friday told The STAR.

The congressman from Tagaytay was all praises of the peace forged between Obiena and PATAFA.

“Their reconciliation is the best option for everyone to be at peace and continue with their lives. EJ can now continue and concentrate in winning while PATAFA will have to continue supporting their athletes as well,” said the PhilCycling chief.

The truce resulted to PATAFA giving its endorsement to Obiena to represent the country not just in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games set May 12 to 23 but also in the World Championships scheduled March 18 to 20 in Eugene, Oregon in the United States as well.

“This is the most efficient and cheapest solution for both and clearly a sound decision for everybody,” said Tolentino.

The reconciliation came a day after the POC general assembly had already deferred ratifying the move to suspend PATAFA for 90 days to give way for the mediation.

Tolentino, however, did not mention if the POC would also withdraw its persona non-grata tag on PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico.

But because of the positive development, they just might.