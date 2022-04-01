^

Sports

PATAFA to no longer be suspended after Obiena reconciliation

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 2:53pm
PATAFA to no longer be suspended after Obiena reconciliation
EJ Obiena
Maxime Le Pihif

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee executive board is expected to withdraw its recommendation to suspend the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association when the former convenes on Monday after the latter patched things up with World No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

“We will tackle on Monday in the special EB meeting,” POC president Abraham Tolentino on Friday told The STAR.

The congressman from Tagaytay was all praises of the peace forged between Obiena and PATAFA.

“Their reconciliation is the best option for everyone to be at peace and continue with their lives. EJ can now continue and concentrate in winning while PATAFA will have to continue supporting their athletes as well,” said the PhilCycling chief.

The truce resulted to PATAFA giving its endorsement to Obiena to represent the country not just in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games set May 12 to 23 but also in the World Championships scheduled March 18 to 20 in Eugene, Oregon in the United States as well.

“This is the most efficient and cheapest solution for both and clearly a sound decision for everybody,” said Tolentino.

The reconciliation came a day after the POC general assembly had already deferred ratifying the move to suspend PATAFA for 90 days to give way for the mediation.

Tolentino, however, did not mention if the POC would also withdraw its persona non-grata tag on PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico.

But because of the positive development, they just might.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO

EJ OBIENA

PATAFA

PHILIP JUICO

POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final

Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final

7 hours ago
Naomi Osaka advanced to the WTA Miami Open final by rallying to defeat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, 4-6,...
Sports
fbtw

Clasico or Fantastico?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra is safely in the PBA Governors Cup Finals, waiting to find out which team, Meralco or Magnolia, will be on the opposite end when the title playoffs begin at the Smart Araneta Coliseum this Wednesday....
Sports
fbtw
Record-setting Giannis lifts Bucks over Nets

Record-setting Giannis lifts Bucks over Nets

4 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo forced overtime with a milestone 3-pointer and drained two free throws to seal a 120-119 Milwaukee victory...
Sports
fbtw
Woeful 75 sends Saso to the brink of ouster in Chevron golf tiff

Woeful 75 sends Saso to the brink of ouster in Chevron golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Yuka Saso found herself deep down of the elite field and in danger of missing the weekend play of the Chevron Championsh...
Sports
fbtw
Kambosos to face Haney for undisputed lightweight crown

Kambosos to face Haney for undisputed lightweight crown

4 hours ago
Australian boxing sensation George Kambosos will face American star Devin Haney in Melbourne in June for the undisputed lightweight...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Stags repel Altas to notch first NCAA Season 97 win

Stags repel Altas to notch first NCAA Season 97 win

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
San Sebastian College did the exact opposite of what they did in its heartbreaking season debut as it came alive in the fourth...
Sports
fbtw
PATAFA to no longer be suspended after Obiena reconciliation

PATAFA to no longer be suspended after Obiena reconciliation

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee executive board is expected to withdraw its recommendation to suspend the PATAFA when the...
Sports
fbtw
CPG, Ormoc dominate VisMin Cup; Cadiz sizzles for Zamboanga

CPG, Ormoc dominate VisMin Cup; Cadiz sizzles for Zamboanga

1 hour ago
As the Carlos P. Garcia (CPG) Bohol squad continued its remarkable streak in the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup, a 5-foot-4 local...
Sports
fbtw
Rianne Malixi: Trailblazing Philippine golf

Rianne Malixi: Trailblazing Philippine golf

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Ahead of her time, Rianne Malixi seeks to further her flourishing career, shifting her campaign from the local turf to the...
Sports
fbtw
UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach

UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
"You win or you learn" — that's how the saying goes, but for the UP Fighting Maroons they're not mutually exc...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with