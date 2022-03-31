How a Super Formula champ helped Philippines' Bianca Bustamante clinch a W Series seat

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine teen racing sensation Bianca Bustamante had a lot of help in qualifying for a seat in all-female single-seater racing championship W Series.

And one of the more dedicated people around Bustamante as she chased her dream was a decorated motorsport athlete in Richard Lyons.

Related Stories Bianca Bustamante bucks pressure, depression to chase W Series dream

Lyons, a Super Formula and All-Japan GT champion, served as one of Bustamante's coaches since W Series pre-season testing in Arizona earlier this year.

In an in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the 17-year-old underscored the importance of Lyons' impact on her.

"He was very tough on me on my whole journey [in the US]," Bustamante said.

"He was just telling me that you can't settle for anything less, you know? Even if you're doing good, it can always be better," she added.

Receiving encouragement and motivation from the 42-year-old English driver helped Bustamante push herself to the next level.

Despite having little to no experience in driving formula cars, Bustamante was able to adjust quickly through Lyons' mindset that rubbed off on her.

"There's always much more room for improvement and I think that kind of mentality I had was the reason why I excelled and why I impressed whoever I needed to because I was just so tough on myself," she said.

"I knew that I was meant for more, and that I can push more and I can break my own limits and push myself," she added.

Bustamante is in the Philippines for a two-week vacation after staying in the US since January for the preseason tests.

Her W Series season, starting with the W Series Academy Team, will kick off in May in Miami.