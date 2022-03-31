^

Sports

How a Super Formula champ helped Philippines' Bianca Bustamante clinch a W Series seat

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 4:15pm
How a Super Formula champ helped Philippines' Bianca Bustamante clinch a W Series seat
Super Formula champ Richard Lyons is a coach to Philippines' Bianca Bustamante (R)
CBR Media / Richard Lyons Racing

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine teen racing sensation Bianca Bustamante had a lot of help in qualifying for a seat in all-female single-seater racing championship W Series.

And one of the more dedicated people around Bustamante as she chased her dream was a decorated motorsport athlete in Richard Lyons.

Lyons, a Super Formula and All-Japan GT champion, served as one of Bustamante's coaches since W Series pre-season testing in Arizona earlier this year.

In an in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the 17-year-old underscored the importance of Lyons' impact on her.

"He was very tough on me on my whole journey [in the US]," Bustamante said.

"He was just telling me that you can't settle for anything less, you know? Even if you're doing good, it can always be better," she added.

Receiving encouragement and motivation from the 42-year-old English driver helped Bustamante push herself to the next level.

Despite having little to no experience in driving formula cars, Bustamante was able to adjust quickly through Lyons' mindset that rubbed off on her.

"There's always much more room for improvement and I think that kind of mentality I had was the reason why I excelled and why I impressed whoever I needed to because I was just so tough on myself," she said.

"I knew that I was meant for more, and that I can push more and I can break my own limits and push myself," she added.

Bustamante is in the Philippines for a two-week vacation after staying in the US since January for the preseason tests.

Her W Series season, starting with the W Series Academy Team, will kick off in May in Miami.

RACING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coach&rsquo;s adulation

Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coach’s adulation

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Head coach Bill Self could not be more excited to have the veteran guard at his helm.
Sports
fbtw
Folayang relishes 'genuine' interactions with foe-turned-pal Parr

Folayang relishes 'genuine' interactions with foe-turned-pal Parr

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
For Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang, there is much to take in after his bout with Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in ONE X last...
Sports
fbtw
Suns derail Warriors&rsquo; quest for outright NBA playoff berth

Suns derail Warriors’ quest for outright NBA playoff berth

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Chris Paul converted on a clutch layup after a costly Draymond Green turnover to pad the Suns' lead to three, 104-101, with...
Sports
fbtw
Manila ousts defending PCAP champion Laguna; Toledo wins in Armageddon

Manila ousts defending PCAP champion Laguna; Toledo wins in Armageddon

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
There will be a new San Miguel-All Filipino Cup champion in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena finally gets PATAFA's SEA Games backing as months-long rift ends

Obiena finally gets PATAFA's SEA Games backing as months-long rift ends

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
All’s well that ends well for World No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Draft rules for restudy

Draft rules for restudy

By Joaquin Henson | September 23, 2020 - 12:15am
Even as the PBA is now preoccupied with getting the table ready for the 45th season restart in the Clark bubble, the next...
Sports
fbtw
RDO's most memorable PBA game

RDO's most memorable PBA game

By Joaquin M. Henson | April 15, 2020 - 12:00am
It was Christmas Day in 2008 during a PBA Philippine Cup game between TNT and Air21.
Sports
fbtw
Greg&rsquo;s rights up in air

Greg’s rights up in air

By Joaquin Henson | February 25, 2020 - 12:00am
If Barangay Ginebra chooses not to make an offer to renew Greg Slaughter’s contract within 30 calendar days after it...
Sports
fbtw
Outgunned Pinoy loses by TKO

Outgunned Pinoy loses by TKO

By Joaquin Henson | February 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Jeo Santisima was badly outgunned but never took a count as he displayed a warrior’s heart in failing to dethrone WBO...
Sports
fbtw
Rematch looms for Taduran

Rematch looms for Taduran

By Joaquin Henson | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran kept his promise to return home with the belt but would’ve preferred to knock...
Sports
fbtw
Casimero out to shock boxing world

Casimero out to shock boxing world

By Joaquin Henson | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero will be ready to shock the world when he battles unbeaten super WBA/IBF titlist...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with