Brownlee, Ginebra close out pesky Road Warriors; march on to PBA Finals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 30, 2022 | 4:59pm
Justin Brownlee and the Barangay Ginebra move on to the Finals of the PBA Governor's Cup
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — A 47-point offensive explosion from Justin Brownlee was enough for the Barangay Ginebra to fend off a persistent NLEX Road Warriors side, 112-93, to win their PBA Governor's Cup semifinals series in Game 4 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

With their backs against the wall, the Road Warriors hung around Ginebra's neck until the late goings of the third salvo where a 15-7 run to close out the quarter helped the Gin Kings build momentum.

Heading into the final frame, Ginebra were already up by twin-digits, 84-71. 

While Philip Paniamogan knocked down some timely triples in the fourth salvo to keep the Road Warriors within striking distance, Ginebra leaned on their multiple weapons on offense to fend off the NLEX challenge.

The Gin Kings thus move on to the best-of-seven finals series where they will face the winner of the other semifinals series between the Meralco Bolts, and the Magnolia Hotshots.

It will be the fourth time in the past five Governor's Cups that Ginebra will be in the championship battle.

Brownlee's 47 points was the highlight on offense for Ginebra. He also finished with 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks.

Jeff Chan, meanwhile, played supporting role with 20 markers on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting.

Cameron Clark paced the Road Warriors in the losing effort with 34 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

