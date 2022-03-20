adidas celebrates women's month with new Ultraboost 22 colorway, running activities

adidas relaunched the Ultraboost 22, the latest offering of the Ultraboost franchise, with a new colorway in time for women's month. Also on the calendar are runs with adidas Runners Manila in order to promote women's safety in the sport

MANILA, Philippines — Sports brand giant adidas marked women's month with a new colorway of its latest offering in the Ultraboost franchise, the Ultraboost 22.

First launched in December last year, the Ultraboost 22 now comes in a Flash Orange colorway.

The shoe was marketed as "tailored for the female foot" as it was created by an all-women team as they tapped into "women-specific insights" to create a "360-degree fit improvement for the female foot".

Additionally, adidas is also organizing a series of weekly runs to promote women's safety in the running community.

adidas Runners Manila will be holding runs today, March 20, March 27, and April 3 with distances ranging from five kilometers to 15 kilometers to encourage members to be active contributors and proud allies for the safety of women in the sport.

The run on March 20 is together with Coach Nylah Bautista's Girls Can Run while on the 27th, it's Coach Nikki Torres and Limitless who will lead the activity.

Also on the list of activities for women's month is adidas Philippines' collaboration with Filipina artist Gissele Bautista.

Bautista has been tapped for an in-store product customization collaboration through the adidas Maker Lab in the adidas Brand Center in Glorietta.

Bautista will be available to customize pairs of the new Ultraboost 22 colorway for free with hand-painted reflective vine and bloom designs.

Stickers and patches along with hand-painted shoe dubraes and reflected shoe laces will also be made available through the partnership.

Earlier this week, adidas Runners Manila along with female members of the media were able to do a trial run with the re-launched Ultraboost 22 in Bonifacio Global City.