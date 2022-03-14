^

Sports

Fernandez sustains run in Indian Wells doubles, too

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 14, 2022 | 3:56pm
Fernandez sustains run in Indian Wells doubles, too
Leylah Fernandez of Canada returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 12, 2022 in Indian Wells, California.
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Leylah Fernandez kept her win run going in the BNP Paribas Open, both in singles and doubles play, as she and partner Alize Cornet of France thwarted German Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva, 6-2, 3-6, 10-2, to snatch a berth in the quarterfinals in Indian Wells, California Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

The Fernandez-Cornet pair also went through some anxious moments before hurdling their first doubles match, foiling Aussie Sam Stosur and Chinese Shuai Zhang, 1-6, 7-6(7), 10-8, last Thursday.

But while Cornet bowed out in the Round of 64 after taking over the spot of injured top seed Barbora Krejcikova in singles, the Fil-Canadian advanced to Round of 32 in individual play following a 2-6, 7-6 (ret.) win over American Amanda Anisimova Saturday.

Fernandez and Cornet will next face Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka for a spot in the semis after the Czech duo dispatched American Desirae Krawczyk and Dutch Demi Schuurs, 6-4, 6-4, in their side of the duel.

Meanwhile, Fernandez, 19, braces for a tough outing against Shelby Rogers of the US Monday as she steps up her drive in singles with a victory lining her up against either No. 5 Paola Badosa or fellow Spaniard Sara Tormo.

Reversals have marred the singles draw with unseeded Petra Martic of Croatia shocking reigning US Women’s Open champion Emma Raducanu, 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-5; No. 24 Simona Halep of Romania bundling out No. 16 Coco Gauff of the US, 6-3, 6-4; Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic booting out Czech No. 7 Karolina Pliskova, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4; American Alison Riske bunding out Spain’s No. 8 Garbine Muguruza, 0-6, 6-3, 6-1; Czech Marie Bouzkova foiling American No. 14 Jessica Pegula, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0; Great Britain’s Harriet Dart stunning No. 12 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; and Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, who drove past second seed Aryna Sabalenka, 6-2, 3-6, 3-6.

Cornet, ranked No. 33, also succumbed to unranked Anna Kalinskaya, 4-6, 6-0, 2-6, in the round of 64.

INDIAN WELLS

LEYLAH FERNANDEZ

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Inoue next for Donaire

Inoue next for Donaire

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire, Jr. is primed to face super WBA/IBF titlist Naoya Inoue in a much-awaited rematch...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena saddened by PATAFA's non-endorsement as he loses World Indoor Championships berth

Obiena saddened by PATAFA's non-endorsement as he loses World Indoor Championships berth

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Obiena slammed PATAFA, with whom he has been engaged in a spat with since late last year, for foregoing what could've been...
Sports
fbtw
James Younghusband, Chelsea fans reflect on club sanctions

James Younghusband, Chelsea fans reflect on club sanctions

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
With an uncertain future ahead, we spoke to three people who identify with Chelsea, including former Azkals star James Y...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix salvages last 8 spot
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Like the mythical bird it shares names with, Phoenix Super LPG rose from the ashes to get a new lease on life.
Sports
fbtw
Young, talented and hungry Fighting Maroons brace for UAAP Season 84

Young, talented and hungry Fighting Maroons brace for UAAP Season 84

By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
Despite losing Kobe Paras, Javi and Juan Gomez de Liaño, Bright Akhuetie, JD Tungcab, Jun Manzo, Jerson Prado and David...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Go for Gold's Carcueva seizes overall Ronda lead

Go for Gold's Carcueva seizes overall Ronda lead

By Joey Villar | 21 minutes ago
Jonel Carcueva of Go for Gold went to the 11th LBC Ronda Pilipinas with a dream of becoming champion. The 26-year-old Medenilla,...
Sports
fbtw
Mikey Williams continues to shine for TNT, wins PBA weekly player honors

Mikey Williams continues to shine for TNT, wins PBA weekly player honors

29 minutes ago
Super rookie Mikey Williams further cemented his status as one of the emerging stars in the PBA following another huge performance...
Sports
fbtw
Echo beats EVOS via default to conclude MPL-PH Week 4

Echo beats EVOS via default to conclude MPL-PH Week 4

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Unfortunately, the much-awaited match left fans disappointed as Echo won by default because Nexplay EVOS failed to arrive...
Sports
fbtw
Tom Brady unretires, says he will return to NFL's Buccaneers

Tom Brady unretires, says he will return to NFL's Buccaneers

5 hours ago
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said Sunday he has changed his mind about retirement and will return to the NFL next...
Sports
fbtw
Durant explodes for 53 points as Nets edge Knicks

Durant explodes for 53 points as Nets edge Knicks

5 hours ago
Kevin Durant erupted for 53 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks on while teammate...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with