Fernandez sustains run in Indian Wells doubles, too

Leylah Fernandez of Canada returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 12, 2022 in Indian Wells, California.

MANILA, Philippines – Leylah Fernandez kept her win run going in the BNP Paribas Open, both in singles and doubles play, as she and partner Alize Cornet of France thwarted German Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva, 6-2, 3-6, 10-2, to snatch a berth in the quarterfinals in Indian Wells, California Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

The Fernandez-Cornet pair also went through some anxious moments before hurdling their first doubles match, foiling Aussie Sam Stosur and Chinese Shuai Zhang, 1-6, 7-6(7), 10-8, last Thursday.

But while Cornet bowed out in the Round of 64 after taking over the spot of injured top seed Barbora Krejcikova in singles, the Fil-Canadian advanced to Round of 32 in individual play following a 2-6, 7-6 (ret.) win over American Amanda Anisimova Saturday.

Fernandez and Cornet will next face Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka for a spot in the semis after the Czech duo dispatched American Desirae Krawczyk and Dutch Demi Schuurs, 6-4, 6-4, in their side of the duel.

Meanwhile, Fernandez, 19, braces for a tough outing against Shelby Rogers of the US Monday as she steps up her drive in singles with a victory lining her up against either No. 5 Paola Badosa or fellow Spaniard Sara Tormo.

Reversals have marred the singles draw with unseeded Petra Martic of Croatia shocking reigning US Women’s Open champion Emma Raducanu, 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-5; No. 24 Simona Halep of Romania bundling out No. 16 Coco Gauff of the US, 6-3, 6-4; Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic booting out Czech No. 7 Karolina Pliskova, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4; American Alison Riske bunding out Spain’s No. 8 Garbine Muguruza, 0-6, 6-3, 6-1; Czech Marie Bouzkova foiling American No. 14 Jessica Pegula, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0; Great Britain’s Harriet Dart stunning No. 12 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; and Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, who drove past second seed Aryna Sabalenka, 6-2, 3-6, 3-6.

Cornet, ranked No. 33, also succumbed to unranked Anna Kalinskaya, 4-6, 6-0, 2-6, in the round of 64.