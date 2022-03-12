^

Sports

Santos-Ankalaev top bill UFC Fight Night Sunday

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 12, 2022 | 1:06pm
Santos-Ankalaev top bill UFC Fight Night Sunday
Thiago Santos
UFC / YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino mixed martial arts fans will be treated to what is expected to be a brutal main event match between fifth ranked UFC light heavyweight Thiago Santos and dangerous up-and-comer, Magomed Ankalaev, who is ranked sixth, this coming Sunday, March 13. 

Santos (22-9-0) is coming off an impressive win over Brazilian compatriot Johnny Walker in October of 2021; a win that snapped a three-bout slide and put him on course to contend for that belt wrapped around Glover Teixeira.

He won’t find it easy against Russian fighter Magomed Ankalaev who is on a seven-match win streak in the UFC and is 16-1-0 overall.

Like Santos, Ankalaev is an all-around fighter who can wrestle and strike. In his seven-match win streak, four have come by way of knockout (three in the first round) while the other three are unanimous decision wins.

In the lead up to this fight, the Russian said that “Thiago’s biggest mistake was signing the contract for this fight.”

When asked to explain to this writer, Ankalaev, back tracked, “When I was on my win streak, no one was accepting my fight. But when Thiago accepted it wasn’t like it was the biggest mistake of his career, but it was more like he needs to get a win to get a title shot. Unfortunately, it has to come through me.”

“I believe that my striking is better than his and the fans will be treated to an exciting fight,” predicted Ankalaev who also said that he will engage in heavy striking as opposed to trying to wrestle and submit the Brazilian. 

Santos so far will be the best fighter that Ankalaev will face in his UFC career. A win by the Russian will propel him higher, a loss, will not shake his standing. 

However, it isn’t so for Santos who cannot afford to go 1-4 in his last five UFC bouts. He will have to make use of his explosive power to dispatch the hungry Russian fighter if he wishes to pull out a triumph. 

“I am not going to lie… I am not expecting to get a title shot if I get a win against Thiago. All the other top fighters are on a win streak as well. I will just have to do my best and continue winning.”

UFC Fight Night Thiago Santos-Magomed Ankalaev will be shown in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application.

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas names 16-man pool for Hanoi SEA Games

Gilas names 16-man pool for Hanoi SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes and Willie Marcial released the list after the TNT Tropang Giga's 106-101 win over the Northport...
Sports
fbtw
Young, talented and hungry Fighting Maroons brace for UAAP Season 84

Young, talented and hungry Fighting Maroons brace for UAAP Season 84

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Despite losing Kobe Paras, Javi and Juan Gomez de Liaño, Bright Akhuetie, JD Tungcab, Jun Manzo, Jerson Prado and David...
Sports
fbtw
Veterans shine in Ronda Pilipinas kickoff

Veterans shine in Ronda Pilipinas kickoff

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Experience prevailed over youth as former two-time champions Jan Paul Morales and Santy Barnachea of Excellent Noodles came...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA vet's daughter to represent Philippines in Muay Thai at World Games

Ex-PBA vet's daughter to represent Philippines in Muay Thai at World Games

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Bade, an undefeated prospect, qualified as a wildcard in the women's 63.5kg category through the Muaythai Association of the...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts jolt Fuel Masters to clinch twice-to-beat quarters edge

Bolts jolt Fuel Masters to clinch twice-to-beat quarters edge

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Stopping a three-game losing skid, the Bolts claimed a spot in the Top Four with a 7-4 record to join top teams Magnolia and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Arevalo ends up joint 28th; Chinese escapes

Arevalo ends up joint 28th; Chinese escapes

By Jan Veran | 53 minutes ago
Abby Arevalo endured a wild frontside but could only match par 72 as she ended up tied at 28th in the Houma Golf Classic ruled...
Sports
fbtw
Popovich mixes toughness and spirit to make NBA history

Popovich mixes toughness and spirit to make NBA history

2 hours ago
Gregg Popovich put small-market San Antonio on the map by coaching the Spurs to five NBA titles with a combination of grit...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga-Davao, Laguna-Pasig battle in PCAP Saturday

Zamboanga-Davao, Laguna-Pasig battle in PCAP Saturday

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Four of the best teams in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ San Miguel-All Filipino Cup do battle...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga, Bolts claim top four bonus

Tropang Giga, Bolts claim top four bonus

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
With fiery eliminations closeouts, TNT and Meralco cleared their paths to the coveted top four and twice-to-beat advantage...
Sports
fbtw
SMB eyes back-to-back

SMB eyes back-to-back

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
San Miguel Beer shoots for back-to-back titles as it leads the contenders in the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Leg 3 beginning...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with