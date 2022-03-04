Prospects Caelum Harris, Lebron Lopez sought to join Gilas sooner

MANILA, Philippines — Not even a week removed from their campaign in the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes is already looking at the future of the program.

Reyes recently bared his plans to integrate youngsters like newly recruited Filipino-American Caelum Harris and Lebron Lopez into the men’s team with the 2023 FIBA World Cup in mind.

Though it isn’t certain if either Harris or Lopez will get into Gilas’ final rosters for their upcoming competition, Reyes is certain he wants the teen cagers in the thick of the program.

“We’re bringing Caelum in to jump-start the Under-18 program. We’re looking at him and Lebron Lopez to be the mainstays of that program,” Reyes said on a recent episode of PlayitrightTV.

“Whether they will play in the events all they way to 2023, that remains to be seen. There’s a lot of factors involved for most of which is their schedules and their availability because they have other commitments. But we want them to get into the swing of things very quickly, to train them together with the men’s team as much as possible,” he added.

Lopez has actually had time with the senior team, playing for Gilas under the tutelage of Tab Baldwin in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers last year.

He was also a member of the 15-man pool during the recently concluded World Cup Asian qualifiers, but didn’t see action in the two games of the window.

Harris, meanwhile, was only picked up by the Gilas program last month.

But if schedule permits, and if Lopez and Harris quickly immerse themselves in the program, Reyes says they can get into the national team lineup as early as the 31st Southeast Asian Games set to unfurl in May.

“If they can make it, maybe they can play in the Southeast Asian Games, maybe they can play in the other windows,” said Reyes.

“But as for being able to play in the World Cup in 2023 that remains to be seen as well,” he added.

Gilas is coming off of a 1-1 finish in the recent window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. They know prepare for the SEA Games in Hanoi where they will attempt to win another gold medal.