^

Sports

Prospects Caelum Harris, Lebron Lopez sought to join Gilas sooner

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 2:36pm
Prospects Caelum Harris, Lebron Lopez sought to join Gilas sooner
Gilas prospects Caelum Harris (L) and Lebron Lopez
Instagram of Caelum Harris / FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Not even a week removed from their campaign in the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes is already looking at the future of the program.

Reyes recently bared his plans to integrate youngsters like newly recruited Filipino-American Caelum Harris and Lebron Lopez into the men’s team with the 2023 FIBA World Cup in mind.

Though it isn’t certain if either Harris or Lopez will get into Gilas’ final rosters for their upcoming competition, Reyes is certain he wants the teen cagers in the thick of the program.

“We’re bringing Caelum in to jump-start the Under-18 program. We’re looking at him and Lebron Lopez to be the mainstays of that program,” Reyes said on a recent episode of PlayitrightTV.

“Whether they will play in the events all they way to 2023, that remains to be seen. There’s a lot of factors involved for most of which is their schedules and their availability because they have other commitments. But we want them to get into the swing of things very quickly, to train them together with the men’s team as much as possible,” he added.

Lopez has actually had time with the senior team, playing for Gilas under the tutelage of Tab Baldwin in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers last year.

He was also a member of the 15-man pool during the recently concluded World Cup Asian qualifiers, but didn’t see action in the two games of the window.

Harris, meanwhile, was only picked up by the Gilas program last month.

But if schedule permits, and if Lopez and Harris quickly immerse themselves in the program, Reyes says they can get into the national team lineup as early as the 31st Southeast Asian Games set to unfurl in May.

“If they can make it, maybe they can play in the Southeast Asian Games, maybe they can play in the other windows,” said Reyes.

“But as for being able to play in the World Cup in 2023 that remains to be seen as well,” he added.

Gilas is coming off of a 1-1 finish in the recent window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. They know prepare for the SEA Games in Hanoi where they will attempt to win another gold medal.

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hushes of uncertainty for Philippine hoops?

Hushes of uncertainty for Philippine hoops?

By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano | 2 days ago
With 4:01 left in the game, and a 21-point spread against the home team screaming loud, the over-5,000 Filipino crowd at Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls to Russian pal, exits Joue les Tours in Round of 16

Eala falls to Russian pal, exits Joue les Tours in Round of 16

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The 16-year-old Filipina thus exited in the Round of 16 for the second time in three tournaments.
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix outgun Aces to boost PBA playoff bid

Phoenix outgun Aces to boost PBA playoff bid

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
With their post-season in peril, the Fuel Masters ended a three-game slide and fended off the Aces in a nip-and-tuck affair...
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Lakers lead NBA Store best-sellers in Philippines

Curry, Lakers lead NBA Store best-sellers in Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The NBA released the best-selling products on the NBAStore.com.ph on Thursday, and Curry and the Lakers were the ones leading...
Sports
fbtw
San Sebastian point guard Arjan dela Cruz is on a mission

San Sebastian point guard Arjan dela Cruz is on a mission

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
For San Sebastian Golden Stags point guard Arjan dela Cruz, he hopes that his glory days in basketball aren’t over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ko surges to lead share; Saso flounders

Ko surges to lead share; Saso flounders

By Jan Veran | 28 minutes ago
In contrast to Ko's game, Saso was still trying to find her rhythm, touch and range after two days.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo keen on winning multiple SEA Games golds in Vietnam

Yulo keen on winning multiple SEA Games golds in Vietnam

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
World champion Filipino gymnast Caloy Yulo is bent on raking in more gold medals in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games slated...
Sports
fbtw
54-strong Sibol squad bound for SEA Games esports events

54-strong Sibol squad bound for SEA Games esports events

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Sibol, the bemedaled Philippine esports team, will field a 54-strong contingent in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi,...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi, Hernandez close in on SEA Games spots

Malixi, Hernandez close in on SEA Games spots

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi found no need to step up her attack, her even-par 72 enough to hike her lead to 16 strokes over Arnie Taguines...
Sports
fbtw
Ironman Philippines holds first race in 2 years

Ironman Philippines holds first race in 2 years

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Century Tuna Ironman Philippines presented by Big Boss Cement returns with a bang after a two-year pandemic absence as it...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with