Who is Gilas prospect Caelum Harris?

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas men's program received a shot in the arm on Thursday following the commitment of Filipino-American prospect Caelum Harris.

The 16-year-old out of Tennessee will be able to play for Gilas as a local since he has acquired his Philippine passport before turning 16 in accordance with FIBA eligibility rules.

But who is the new Gilas prospect and what does he bring to the table?

Harris is currently a sophomore for Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna, Tennessee.

He's listed at 6'6" and is part of the Class of 2024.

He plays forward positions and shifts from the three and four.

Early in his high school career, he's already received offers from US NCAA Division I schools.

Tennessee State and Alabama A&M are the schools who have expressed interest in Harris.

Harris, who has helped Stewarts Creek to a 16-9 record for the year, traces his roots to Cebu.

He recently confirmed his commitment to the national team on social media on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

"This is a huge honor, not only for me, [but] for my family here in the States," he said.

"I'll make you proud Philippines, and I'll see you soon," he added.

Harris is expected to join Gilas in the succeeding FIBA World Cup qualifying windows, Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games and FIBA Asia Cup as part of the Gilas pool.

His addition to the pool is part of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas' build-up for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.