^

Sports

Ex-Gilas guard Tenorio defends team amid subpar bid in FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 2, 2022 | 2:40pm
Ex-Gilas guard Tenorio defends team amid subpar bid in FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers
Former Gilas Pilipinas member LA Tenorio defended the national team after a subpar showing in the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Former Gilas Pilipinas member LA Tenorio jumped to the defense of the national team following a mediocre 1-1 result in the recently concluded February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers last week.

Speaking on One Sports' The Game, Tenorio noted that this group of Philippine cagers, bannered by Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos and coached by Chot Reyes, struggled mostly due to their lack of preparation time.

The team had only weeks to prepare for the pocket tournament, owing to personnel changes, schedule conflicts, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We saw how they really struggled during these two games. Actually, even against India, medyo nagstruggle din sila as a team nung una," Tenorio said.

"Kasi nga, the most important thing in international competition, and this is based on my experience, is really the preparation," he added.

For the four-time PBA champion, Gilas splitting its games against India and New Zealand was not an accurate measurement of the national team program.

This because there were a lot of circumstances that hindered the Filipino cagers to prepare well and have ample time to gel as a team.

"It's unfair dun sa team ngayon na naglaro na igrade natin kung paano sila nagperform for this window. It's really the preparation eh," he said.

Tenorio also cited the fact that the Indians and the Kiwis were well-prepared themselves.

A somewhat hastily assembled roster following the departure of former Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin paled in comparison to players who were part of a long-haul program in their respective countries.

"Etong nakalaban nila na dalawang teams, for sure, months or probably years na silang magkakasama and preparing for every window," Tenorio said.

Nevertheless, the 1-1 result does not hurt Gilas' chances in the World Cup as they are already qualified owing to the Philippines co-hosting the event with Japan and Indonesia.

For now, Gilas is expected to look on to the 31st Southeast Asian Games unfurling in May, where they will look to defend their title.

As early as now, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the PBA have already agreed on assembling a 30-man pool laced with pros to play in the Hanoi SEA Games.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why blame Chot?
By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Some Filipino fans expressed displeasure over the way the Philippines lost a 25-point decision to New Zealand in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Sunday. They blamed the defeat...
Sports
fbtw
Eala breezes past Latvian foe

Eala breezes past Latvian foe

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
Alex Eala dropped just one game in trampling Anna Ozerova of Latvia, 6-0, 6-1, Sunday in a 55-minute romp she hopes would...
Sports
fbtw
Hushes of uncertainty for Philippine hoops?

Hushes of uncertainty for Philippine hoops?

By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano | 4 hours ago
With 4:01 left in the game, and a 21-point spread against the home team screaming loud, the over-5,000 Filipino crowd at Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Tenorio, Gin Kings hope to keep momentum going

Tenorio, Gin Kings hope to keep momentum going

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
PBA Governor's Cup defending champions Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings seem to be peaking at the right time.
Sports
fbtw
Pasig-Negros, Manila-Davao in PCAP Wednesday

Pasig-Negros, Manila-Davao in PCAP Wednesday

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Pasig will battle the unpredictable Negros Kingsmen.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Yulo to grace unveiling of MVP Sports Foundation training facility

Yulo to grace unveiling of MVP Sports Foundation training facility

By Joey Villar | 7 minutes ago
Two-time world champion Caloy Yulo will be the special guest when the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation holds its inauguration...
Sports
fbtw
Saso duels 2 Kos in World Championship opener

Saso duels 2 Kos in World Championship opener

By Jan Veran | 17 minutes ago
Yuka Saso sets out for perhaps her toughest start on the LPGA Tour, drawing world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and No. 3 Lydia Ko in...
Sports
fbtw
Tanduay Rum Masters, Malaysian club banner Filbasket in inaugural pro season

Tanduay Rum Masters, Malaysian club banner Filbasket in inaugural pro season

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Philippine developmental basketball league Filbasket is back for its inaugural season as a professional hoops league.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic announces split from long-time coach&nbsp;

Djokovic announces split from long-time coach 

1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic's turbulent start to 2022 took another twist Wednesday as the 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed he had split...
Sports
fbtw
Towns-led Wolves devour Warriors; Raptors slay struggling Nets

Towns-led Wolves devour Warriors; Raptors slay struggling Nets

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With Towns leading the pack, the Wolves drubbed the Warriors as they led comfortably for most of the 48 minutes.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with