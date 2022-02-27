




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Cold-shooting Gilas suffers beating against New Zealand
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 27, 2022 | 8:50pm





 
Cold-shooting Gilas suffers beating against New Zealand
Dwight Ramos and Gilas finish 1-1 for the window
FIBA
 


MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas struggled to find their offensive rhythm as they fell to the New Zealand Tall Blacks, 88-63, in their matchup in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.


Sorry misses at the free throw line and foul trouble doomed Gilas as they finished with a 1-1 record for the window.


Gilas played at pace with the higher-ranked Kiwis in the first quarter as they only trailed by three, 19-22.


But early fouls sent the Tall Blacks to the free throw line often. Meanwhile, Gilas struggled to make their own freebies.


The unfortunate combo helped the Tall Blacks increase the lead to double digits, 40-30, at the half.


Things started to get even more sour in the third period where the Tall Blacks continued to take advantage of their trips at the charity stripe and stretched their lead to as big as 22 points.


Dwight Ramos shifted some of the momentum to Gilas’ side as he beat the buzzer with a triple, 48-65. But the deficit proved insurmountable as the Tall Blacks kept their foot on the gas pedal and even extended their advantage to 26 points.


Tom Vodanovich and Dion Prewster paced the Tall Blacks with 20 points each. Five different New Zealand players finished in twin-digit scoring.


For the Philippines, Thirdy Ravena and Ramos were the bright spots with 23 and 18 points, respectively.


Gilas’ next big tournament comes in May in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.


Meanwhile, the next window of qualifiers will be in late June.


 










 









BASKETBALL
GILAS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Sotto, 36ers suffer heartbreaker vs Kings







Sotto, 36ers suffer heartbreaker vs Kings



By Luisa Morales |
9 hours ago 


It was also a sub par game for Sotto in the loss as he only finished with two points and a steal in 11 minutes of play for...

 






Sports
fbtw













Hardworking rookie Ilagan rewarded by Alaska Aces with late-game opportunity







Hardworking rookie Ilagan rewarded by Alaska Aces with late-game opportunity



By Luisa Morales |
10 hours ago 


While a coach may give the play to one of the more veteran players on the court, Cariaso said he had immense trust in the...








Sports
fbtw













Pasig repulses Iloilo for best record in PCAP







Pasig repulses Iloilo for best record in PCAP



By Rick Olivares |
10 hours ago 


After handily defeating the kings of the southern division, the Iloilo Kisela Knights, 14-7, Saturday evening, Pasig has now...








Sports
fbtw













Eala seeks to check slide as Joue Les Tours begins







Eala seeks to check slide as Joue Les Tours begins



By Jan Veran |
5 hours ago 


Against Latvian Anna Ozerova in one of the 16 matches lined up in the first round of qualifying for the $25,000 event, the...








Sports
fbtw













Late adjustment to changes caused Ginebra's slump, admits Cone







Late adjustment to changes caused Ginebra's slump, admits Cone



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


The Barangay Ginebra finally got back into the win column in the PBA Governor's Cup on Friday, with a 109-100 victory over...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Malixi, Hernandez zero in on SEAG berths







Malixi, Hernandez zero in on SEAG berths



By Jan Veran |
5 hours ago 


They had hardly anything else in common but Rianne Malixi and Jet Hernandez are halfway through the same mission – make...








Sports
fbtw













Kiefer B. League career-high for naught as San-En gets back at Shiga







Kiefer B. League career-high for naught as San-En gets back at Shiga



By Luisa Morales |
6 hours ago 


While Kiefer tried to spark a comeback for the Lakestars, the deficit proved insurmountable as San-En cruised to victory...








Sports
fbtw













Rianne Malixi a cut above the rest in golf SEA Games qualifiers







Rianne Malixi a cut above the rest in golf SEA Games qualifiers



By Jan Veran |
7 hours ago 


With a 217 total and way ahead of the pack, Malixi could use Sunday’s final round as a virtual training day in preparation...








Sports
fbtw













Heat tighten hold on East top spot; Nets back on track







Heat tighten hold on East top spot; Nets back on track



By Luisa Morales |
8 hours ago 

 
The Heat fought back after trailing by 12, 28-40, at the end of the opening period.








Sports
fbtw













Ancajas loses IBF super flyweight title to Argentinian foe







Ancajas loses IBF super flyweight title to Argentinian foe



By Dino Maragay |
9 hours ago 


The undefeated Martinez overwhelmed Ancajas with power punches throughout their 12-round slugfest that appeared to be an early...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?









X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with