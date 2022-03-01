Gilas eyes PBA player-laden 30-man pool

MANILA, Philippines – A bulk of PBA cagers may be back in full force for Gilas Pilipinas moving forward for a loaded schedule leading to the 2023 FIBA World Cup following a split campaign in the just-concluded February window of the qualifiers.

In an initial discussion between Gilas coach Chot Reyes and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Tuesday, an expanded pool of 30 players led by a majority of pro standouts have been proposed for a slew of international tilts starting with the Southeast Asian Games this May.

The early plan, which also includes the possibility of adjusting the PBA calendar, will be brought up by Marcial in a meeting with the PBA Board of Governors as early as next week for discussion and hopefully, approval.

“Sa atin naman sa PBA, lagi tayong naka-suporta sa national team. Walang problema basta maayos natin yung schedule at makausap yung mga players at teams,” Marcial told The STAR after a meeting also attended by Gilas manager Butch Antonio and PBA deputy Commissioner Eric Castro.

Aside from the SEA Games, in line for Gilas before its World Cup hosting is the next qualifying window in June, the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia in July and the Asian Games in China in September.

Gilas, which is already in the World Cup as lead host, paraded a hastily-assembled, hybrid squad in the first window of the qualifiers Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos from the Japan B. League, TNT Tropang Giga core, remaining cadets and naturalized player Ange Kouame of Ateneo.

It resulted in a split campaign with Gilas winning over India, 88-64, before bowing to New Zealand, 88-63, for a 1-1 record in Group A.

For the next immediate tourney in SEA Games, the national team faces uncertainty on the availability of other players and prospects from the collegiate and overseas leagues.

The UAAP and NCAA are only set for comeback from a two-year hiatus this month, hitting the playoffs by the SEA Games proper, while the overseas leagues featuring Pinoy stalwarts are expected to be on the tail-end of their tourneys.

The PBA is tipped to be in the offseason by that time after the ongoing Governors' Cup.

Gilas last sent a PBA-backed squad in 2019 when a powerhouse squad mentored by Ginebra tactician Tim Cone swept its way for the country's 13th straight gold medal.