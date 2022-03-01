




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Gilas eyes PBA player-laden 30-man pool
 


John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 1, 2022 | 8:11pm





 
Gilas eyes PBA player-laden 30-man pool
File photo of a previous iteration of the Philippine men's basketball team.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines – A bulk of PBA cagers may be back in full force for Gilas Pilipinas moving forward for a loaded schedule leading to the 2023 FIBA World Cup following a split campaign in the just-concluded February window of the qualifiers.


In an initial discussion between Gilas coach Chot Reyes and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Tuesday, an expanded pool of 30 players led by a majority of pro standouts have been proposed for a slew of international tilts starting with the Southeast Asian Games this May.


The early plan, which also includes the possibility of adjusting the PBA calendar, will be brought up by Marcial in a meeting with the PBA Board of Governors as early as next week for discussion and hopefully, approval.


“Sa atin naman sa PBA, lagi tayong naka-suporta sa national team. Walang problema basta maayos natin yung schedule at makausap yung mga players at teams,” Marcial told The STAR after a meeting also attended by Gilas manager Butch Antonio and PBA deputy Commissioner Eric Castro.


Aside from the SEA Games, in line for Gilas before its World Cup hosting is the next qualifying window in June, the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia in July and the Asian Games in China in September.


Gilas, which is already in the World Cup as lead host, paraded a hastily-assembled, hybrid squad in the first window of the qualifiers Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos from the Japan B. League, TNT Tropang Giga core, remaining cadets and naturalized player Ange Kouame of Ateneo. 


It resulted in a split campaign with Gilas winning over India, 88-64, before bowing to New Zealand, 88-63, for a 1-1 record in Group A. 


For the next immediate tourney in SEA Games, the national team faces uncertainty on the availability of other players and prospects from the collegiate and overseas leagues. 


The UAAP and NCAA are only set for comeback from a two-year hiatus this month, hitting the playoffs by the SEA Games proper, while the overseas leagues featuring Pinoy stalwarts are expected to be on the tail-end of their tourneys.


The PBA is tipped to be in the offseason by that time after the ongoing Governors' Cup. 


Gilas last sent a PBA-backed squad in 2019 when a powerhouse squad mentored by Ginebra tactician Tim Cone swept its way for the country's 13th straight gold medal.


 










 









CHOT REYES
FIBA
GILAS
PBA
SBP
WILLIE MARCIAL

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Eala breezes past Latvian foe







Eala breezes past Latvian foe



By Jan Veran |
1 day ago 


Alex Eala dropped just one game in trampling Anna Ozerova of Latvia, 6-0, 6-1, Sunday in a 55-minute romp she hopes would...







 
Sports
fbtw













Fernandez coasts to 2nd round in Monterrey







Fernandez coasts to 2nd round in Monterrey



By Jan Veran |
7 hours ago 


Leylah Fernandez cut a tall Slovak Anna Schmiedlova down to size, coming away with a 6-2, 6-2 victory to lead the Last 16...








Sports
fbtw













World Cup ban, refusal to play Russians: Sport reacts to invasion of Ukraine







World Cup ban, refusal to play Russians: Sport reacts to invasion of Ukraine



7 hours ago 


Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked widespread reaction in the sports world, with the country booted out of this year's...








Sports
fbtw













Malixi all geared up for SEA Games elims romp







Malixi all geared up for SEA Games elims romp



By Jan Veran |
8 hours ago 


While some would wonder how a 14-year-old could dominate such a cutthroat competition like a national team qualifier, one...








Sports
fbtw













 Go for Gold gets crack at Philippine cycling's best in Ronda Pilipinas







Go for Gold gets crack at Philippine cycling's best in Ronda Pilipinas



8 hours ago 


Youth-laden Go for Gold seeks to challenge the cream of the crop of Philippine cycling as it sees action in the 10-stage LBC...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Magical Morant drops 52 as Grizzlies zoom past Spurs; Heat gore Bulls







Magical Morant drops 52 as Grizzlies zoom past Spurs; Heat gore Bulls



9 hours ago 


Ja Morant produced a virtuoso 52-point performance as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 in the...








Sports
fbtw













Dream turns to reality for WNBL 3x3&nbsp;team owner Peachy Medina







Dream turns to reality for WNBL 3x3 team owner Peachy Medina



By Rick Olivares |
9 hours ago 


You may know that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus took away a great many things. The flipside was it gave birth to...








Sports
fbtw













Eala cruises to main draw, rips German foe







Eala cruises to main draw, rips German foe



By Jan Veran |
10 hours ago 


Qualifiers have not been much of a problem for Alex Eala, who stormed past Germany's Fabienne Gettwart, 6-2, 6-0, to advance...








Sports
fbtw













Underdog South Built Esports wins overall crown in VCT Philippines







Underdog South Built Esports wins overall crown in VCT Philippines



By Michelle Lojo |
10 hours ago 


South Built Esports completed a Cinderella run during the last few days of the Valorant Challengers Tour Philippines as they...








Sports
fbtw













FEU, UST lead AcadArena campus esports awards







FEU, UST lead AcadArena campus esports awards



By Michelle Lojo |
11 hours ago 


AcadArena celebrated not only its third anniversary but the achievements in campus esports throughout 2021 with the AcadArena...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with