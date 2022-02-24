




















































 
























Meralco overpowers Terrafirma to keep pace with undefeated Hotshots
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 5:09pm





 
Meralco overpowers Terrafirma to keep pace with undefeated Hotshots
Allein Maliksi and the Meralco Bolts cruised to their sixth win of the conference over the Terrafirma Dyip
PBA media bureau
 


MANILA, Philippines – The Meralco Bolts logged their sixth win of the PBA Governor's Cup at the expense of the Terrafirma Dyip, 107-95, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Thursday.


Five different Bolts finished in twin-digit scoring for the balanced attack against the Dyip where extra passes proved crucial in their offense.


The Bolts used a second salvo where they outscored the Dyip, 30-19, to pull away after only being up by four points at the end of the opening quarter.


Tony Bishop paced the Bolts with a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds.


Allein Maliksi, meanwhile, had an all-around game of 18 points, six assists and four boards.


Playmaking was a highlight for the Bolts as they finished with 26 dimes compared to the Dyip's 14.


Meralco led the Dyip by as much as 23 points in the game.


Antonio Hester led the Dyip in the losing effort with 23 points and 17 boards.


The Bolts, who are 6-1, thus kept at pace with conference leaders Magnolia Hotshots, who are currently 6-0.


Meanwhile, the Dyip fall to 2-6.


 










 









