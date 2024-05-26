Gin Kings hang on vs Bolts for 3-2 lead

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra is now just a win away from the PBA Philippine Cup finals after holding on against the Meralco Bolts, 89-84, in their semis series Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ginebra stormed back from 15 points down and hit timely shots to secure the pivotal 3-2 series lead in the conference semifinals.

Christian Standhardinger powered the Gin Kings with a statsheet-stuffing 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The game was tied at 82-all with 4:23 remaining after a layup by Cliff Hodge.

Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson, then, teamed up to unleash five straight points to go up, 87-82 with 3:23 remaining.

Chris Newsome then sank a big layup to keep the Bolts within striking distance, 84-87 with 3:08 to go.

A dagger jumper by Standhardinger iced the game and set the final score with 1:25 remaining.

Meralco’s offense, then, became ice cold as Ginebra tightened up its defense down the stretch.

Mav Ahanmisi provided the spark off the bench with 13 points, while Aguilar added 10.

Chris Banchero paced the Bolts with 18 points, six assists and three rebounds. Chris Newsome backstopped with 17 markers, six boards and four dimes.

Meralco led by 15 points, 59-44, in the third quarter as their offense just clicked.

A 23-10 run the rest of the frame capped by a 3-pointer by LA Tenorio, though, towed Ginebra back into the game, 69-67, going into the final canto.

“It looks pretty good now, it didn’t very good two games ago, when we were down 2-1 coming off two straight losses,” head coach Tim Cone said.

"I give credit to the guys, they kept their heads up, they moved forward and moved on and just found a way to grind out two wins. Tonight was such a grind-up win,” he added.

“It wasn’t pretty, it was really, really hard out there.”

Waiting in the championship round are the San Miguel Beermen, who swept the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters Friday.

Ginebra will try to finish off the series on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.