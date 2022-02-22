




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Sibol adds League of Legends, FIFA Online 4 bets to national roster
 


Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 22, 2022 | 10:31am





 
Sibol adds League of Legends, FIFA Online 4 bets to national roster
The latest additions to Team Sibol's FIFA Online 4 squad
 


MANILA, Philippines — The country's national esports team continues to grow as Sibol’s selection ended for League of Legends and FIFA Online 4.


West Point Esports, an esports organization founded in 2019 that has a primary focus on League of Legends, made a comeback from the Lower Brackets and swept Skambalow 3-0, exacting payback from their earlier defeat in the Upper Brackets. 


Esports team Bilog FC, along with video game content creator Radalad will join Jorrel Aristorenas as Sibol's FIFA Online 4 bets. Aristorenas represented the Philippines during the 13th World Esports Championship for eFootball PES held in Israel last year.


The latest addition brings the total number of Sibol’s team for the coming Hanoi Southeast Asian Games to 41 esports athletes in seven events.


This week will be Sibol's last week for their national selection for the games Free Fire and Arena of Valor. No final schedule has been released but live broadcast of games will be done via SIBOL's Facebook page.


 










 









ESPORTS
GAMING
SIBOL

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns







Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns



By Joey Villar |
23 hours ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition with a 10-stage...








Sports
fbtw













Why Yuka Saso chose Japanese citizenship 
play









Why Yuka Saso chose Japanese citizenship



By Luisa Morales |
16 hours ago 


Filipino-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso was always going to be faced with the difficult situation of choosing between her two citizenships...








Sports
fbtw













FIBA, Smart begin Philippines' hosting of 2023 FIBA World Cup







FIBA, Smart begin Philippines' hosting of 2023 FIBA World Cup



By Franco Luna |
17 hours ago 


“It has been a long time since the country hosted an international basketball event. Since the pandemic, an event as...








Sports
fbtw













 Saso grateful for continued support from Filipinos amid citizenship change







Saso grateful for continued support from Filipinos amid citizenship change



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


Filipino fans have not been amiss in expressing their support for the young golfer.








Sports
fbtw













How a banana helped Yuka Saso win the 2021 US Women's Open







How a banana helped Yuka Saso win the 2021 US Women's Open



By Luisa Morales |
16 hours ago 


Months removed from her title run, Saso recalled how her caddy Lionel Matichuk keyed her victory with the snack.








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Eala cruises to main draw but draws tough Russian foe in W25 Macon tiff







Eala cruises to main draw but draws tough Russian foe in W25 Macon tiff



By Jan Veran |
42 minutes ago 


Alex Eala completed an expected sweep of her qualifying matches against local entries but might have drawn a tough rival in...








Sports
fbtw













Inaugural Trek UCI Gravel World Series to kick off in Philippines






 
Inaugural Trek UCI Gravel World Series to kick off in Philippines



By Rick Olivares |
59 minutes ago 


The Union Cycliste International (UCI) has awarded to the country — in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija to be exact — the...








Sports
fbtw













Sibol adds League of Legends, FIFA Online 4 bets to national roster







Sibol adds League of Legends, FIFA Online 4 bets to national roster



 By Michelle Lojo |
1 hour ago 


The country's national esports team continues to grow as Sibol’s selection ended for League of Legends and FIFA Online...








Sports
fbtw













College coach and ex-NBA player Juwan Howard suspended 5 games for hitting rival assistant







College coach and ex-NBA player Juwan Howard suspended 5 games for hitting rival assistant



1 hour ago 


Former NBA player Juwan Howard, now the University of Michigan coach, has been suspended the rest of the college basketball...








Sports
fbtw













Looking at inter-division play in PCAP







Looking at inter-division play in PCAP



By Rick Olivares |
2 hours ago 


As inter-division combat between the northern and southern divisions of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines...









Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with