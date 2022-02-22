Sibol adds League of Legends, FIFA Online 4 bets to national roster

MANILA, Philippines — The country's national esports team continues to grow as Sibol’s selection ended for League of Legends and FIFA Online 4.

West Point Esports, an esports organization founded in 2019 that has a primary focus on League of Legends, made a comeback from the Lower Brackets and swept Skambalow 3-0, exacting payback from their earlier defeat in the Upper Brackets.

Esports team Bilog FC, along with video game content creator Radalad will join Jorrel Aristorenas as Sibol's FIFA Online 4 bets. Aristorenas represented the Philippines during the 13th World Esports Championship for eFootball PES held in Israel last year.

The latest addition brings the total number of Sibol’s team for the coming Hanoi Southeast Asian Games to 41 esports athletes in seven events.

This week will be Sibol's last week for their national selection for the games Free Fire and Arena of Valor. No final schedule has been released but live broadcast of games will be done via SIBOL's Facebook page.