MPL-PH Season 9 to go offline starting Week 3

MANILA, Philippines — The Games and Amusement Board (GAB) has officially allowed Moonton Games to conduct offline the coming season of Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) starting Week Three of its regular Season.

Since Season 6, MPL PH, as well as the MSC, had been operating remotely, with teams and officials coordinating online. The M2 World Championship was held offline but without any studio audience while the M3 World Championship, held last December in Singapore, was the first Mobile Legends event to welcome a live audience since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GAB had given the green light provided that strict health and safety protocols will be implemented. Protocols in place include swab tests and a limited number of people allowed inside the venue with safety officers implementing health and safety regulations at all times. Sanitations kits will also be given to attendees.

Though MPL PH will finally see action onsite, audiences will still have to make do with streams as only players, casters, and staff is allowed at the venue.

MPL PH Season 9 will open its regular season on Friday, February 18, with an MPL PH Season 8 and M3 Grand Finals rematch against Blacklist International and ONIC PH.