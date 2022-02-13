




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Bianca Pagdanganan eyes more Top 10 finishes in LPGA Tour
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 13, 2022 | 10:36am





 
Bianca Pagdanganan eyes more Top 10 finishes in LPGA Tour
Bianca Pagdanganan talks with her caddie before a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Club on October 02, 2021 in Galloway, New Jersey. 
SARAH STIER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan is setting the standard high for herself in her third year in the LPGA Tour.


Having not finished in the Top 10 of a tournament since her rookie year, Pagdanganan bares to hopefully make it the standard for herself in 2022.


"I've had two Top 10 finishes. Knowing that I can do that, I definitely want to hope for more this year. I'm working to finish more in that position," Pagdanganan said during Noli Eala's Power & Play on Saturday.


"I mean, obviously, when you're out here playing, you really want to win tournaments so that's our goal. But to get there, I have so many other things to work on which I'm excited to do," she added.


Pagdanganan recently finished joint-41st at the LPGA Drive On Championship where Fil-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso also played.


Though still a ways to go from the Top 10, the 24-year-old feels she is heading in the right direction.


And knowing that she can up the ante of her game tournament after tournament, Pagdanganan is fired up to do more.


"Nakaka-enganyo talaga siya," Pagdanganan said.


"You usually dread practice because all you do is hit balls, do the same things oever and over again... But right now, it doesn't seem like that. It's like I want to work hard. You're so fired up to practice because you know you're headed in the right direction," she added.


Pagdanganan is set to see action next in March, after skipping the Southeast Asia leg of the LPGA tour.


She will be back on the course at the JTBC Classic in Carlsbad, Calfironia on March 24.


 










 









BIANCA PAGDANGANAN
GOLF

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Wesley kisses world title bid goodbye







Wesley kisses world title bid goodbye



By Joey Villar |
11 hours ago 


Wesley So’s world title bid suffered a painful blow as he was shown the door by fellow American Leinier Dominguez Perez...








Sports
fbtw













Warriors' hype man savors putting 'kababayans' in spotlight during Filipino Heritage Night 
play









Warriors' hype man savors putting 'kababayans' in spotlight during Filipino Heritage Night



By Luisa Morales |
21 hours ago 


Of Filipino heritage himself, Finn boasted of the Warriors organization and San Francisco's sheer love for immigrant Fil...








Sports
fbtw













Dyip deal Bossing 25th straight defeat







Dyip deal Bossing 25th straight defeat



By Olmin Leyba |
11 hours ago 


With a strong finishing kick, Terrafirma derailed Blackwater’s grand plans of marking the PBA Governors’ Cup resumption...








Sports
fbtw













Miller time: Philippines' lone Winter Olympian raring to go







Miller time: Philippines' lone Winter Olympian raring to go



By Joey Villar |
21 hours ago 


Filipino-American alpine skier Asa Miller eyes a top 45 effort and the distinction as the best Southeast Asian finisher as...








Sports
fbtw













Terrafirma sends Blackwater spiraling to 25th straight loss







Terrafirma sends Blackwater spiraling to 25th straight loss



By Luisa Morales |
17 hours ago 


The Dyip frustrated the Bossing, who were ahead by 12 points with 5:28 ticks left in the game.








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Football fan shot dead in Brazil







Football fan shot dead in Brazil



1 hour ago 


The festive atmosphere and nerves over the course of the game gave way to confusion and violence as soon as the match en...








Sports
fbtw













Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto rewarded for hard work with impressive debut







Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto rewarded for hard work with impressive debut



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


In just his first game as a professional hooper, the former Ateneo standout tallied a team-high 21 points to pace the Elasto...








Sports
fbtw













It&rsquo;s &lsquo;Miller Time&rsquo; at Beijing Winter Olympics







It’s ‘Miller Time’ at Beijing Winter Olympics



By Joey Villar |
11 hours ago 


Fil-Am alpine skier Asa Miller eyes a top 45 finish and the distinction as the best Southeast Asian competitor when he plunges...








Sports
fbtw













EJ finds gold in Poland







EJ finds gold in Poland



By Joey Villar |
11 hours ago 


Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena showed he’s back in full strength as he topped the Orlen Cup with a season-best performance...








Sports
fbtw













Bolick adds firepower to Gilas roster







Bolick adds firepower to Gilas roster



By John Bryan Ulanday |
11 hours ago 


Gunner Robert Bolick has joined the Gilas Pilipinas training pool for the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers with all-out...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended


 











 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with