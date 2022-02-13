Bianca Pagdanganan eyes more Top 10 finishes in LPGA Tour

Bianca Pagdanganan talks with her caddie before a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Club on October 02, 2021 in Galloway, New Jersey.

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan is setting the standard high for herself in her third year in the LPGA Tour.

Having not finished in the Top 10 of a tournament since her rookie year, Pagdanganan bares to hopefully make it the standard for herself in 2022.

"I've had two Top 10 finishes. Knowing that I can do that, I definitely want to hope for more this year. I'm working to finish more in that position," Pagdanganan said during Noli Eala's Power & Play on Saturday.

"I mean, obviously, when you're out here playing, you really want to win tournaments so that's our goal. But to get there, I have so many other things to work on which I'm excited to do," she added.

Pagdanganan recently finished joint-41st at the LPGA Drive On Championship where Fil-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso also played.

Though still a ways to go from the Top 10, the 24-year-old feels she is heading in the right direction.

And knowing that she can up the ante of her game tournament after tournament, Pagdanganan is fired up to do more.

"Nakaka-enganyo talaga siya," Pagdanganan said.

"You usually dread practice because all you do is hit balls, do the same things oever and over again... But right now, it doesn't seem like that. It's like I want to work hard. You're so fired up to practice because you know you're headed in the right direction," she added.

Pagdanganan is set to see action next in March, after skipping the Southeast Asia leg of the LPGA tour.

She will be back on the course at the JTBC Classic in Carlsbad, Calfironia on March 24.